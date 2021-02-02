Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

School: Assumption

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Junior

Morgan collected his first Mississippi Athletic Conference wrestling title Saturday in Clinton. The 195-pounder recorded a technical fall over Pleasant Valley's Logan Paul in the quarterfinals, a major decision over former teammate Evan Forker in the semifinals and avenged a regular-season loss to North Scott's Joey Petersen in the finals, 6-1. Morgan didn't allow a takedown in the tournament.

Teams of the week

Camanche boys bowling

Last week: The Camanche bowling team had three of the top six finishers en route to capturing the Class 1A division of the Lancer Invitational at Big River Bowling last Saturday. Jacob Hartman posted a two-game series of 487 to take top individual honors while Troy Edmunds was second with a 450. The Indians eclipsed 220 in three Baker games on their way to a 3129 total. Camanche, with a 32-7 record, has the best team scoring average in 1A at 3113.

Davenport North girls basketball