Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week
011221-qc-spt-dewitt-central boy-146

Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert drives the ball around Davenport Central's Kellan Rush during a game earlier this season. Gilbert averaged 20 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Sabers in two wins last week.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Athletes of the week

Carlie Allen

School: Davenport Central

Sport: Bowling

Year: Sophomore

Allen bowled games of 245 and 190 to claim the Class 3A division of the Lancer Invitational last Saturday at Big River Bowling. The 435 two-game series was 69 pins better than runner-up and teammate McKenna Osterhaus. Allen's showing propelled the Blue Devils to first place in the six-team tournament. Allen carries the best scoring average in the conference and fifth in Iowa 3A at 202.29.

Shawn Gilbert

School: Central DeWitt

Sport: Basketball

Year: Junior

Gilbert averaged 20 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting better than 67% from the field in Central DeWitt's victories over Davenport West and Davenport North last week. The 6-foot-6 post made 9 of 12 shots (including three 3s) in his 23-point outing against West. He followed with 17 points and seven boards versus North. Gilbert averages 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Aiden Morgan

School: Assumption

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Junior

Morgan collected his first Mississippi Athletic Conference wrestling title Saturday in Clinton. The 195-pounder recorded a technical fall over Pleasant Valley's Logan Paul in the quarterfinals, a major decision over former teammate Evan Forker in the semifinals and avenged a regular-season loss to North Scott's Joey Petersen in the finals, 6-1. Morgan didn't allow a takedown in the tournament.

Teams of the week

Camanche boys bowling

Last week: The Camanche bowling team had three of the top six finishers en route to capturing the Class 1A division of the Lancer Invitational at Big River Bowling last Saturday. Jacob Hartman posted a two-game series of 487 to take top individual honors while Troy Edmunds was second with a 450. The Indians eclipsed 220 in three Baker games on their way to a 3129 total. Camanche, with a 32-7 record, has the best team scoring average in 1A at 3113.

Davenport North girls basketball

Last week: The 14th-ranked team in Iowa Class 5A pieced together wins over Muscatine and Pleasant Valley on consecutive nights. Led by Me'Kiyah Harris' 14 points, North had three players in double figures and edged Muscatine 41-39 last Thursday. Then on Friday, the Wildcats had five players score between 6 and 9 points in their 45-37 triumph over PV. Coach Paul Rucker's squad limited PV to 24% shooting, including 0-for-16 from the arc. North has a 5-1 record.

North Scott wrestling

Last week: Coach Drew Kelly's program won its fourth Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament title in the last five years Saturday in Clinton. The Lancers had three individual champions in Trace Gephart (113 pounds), Josh Connor (138) and Peyton Westlin (145) along with four second-place finishers in Aydan Cary (152), AJ and Joey Petersen (182/195) and Kade Tippet (220). North Scott finished with 259.5 points, 13.5 clear of second-place Bettendorf.

Watch now: Bettendorf's Ryan Cole scores a touchdown against Davenport North

