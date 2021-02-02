Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Carlie Allen
School: Davenport Central
Sport: Bowling
Year: Sophomore
Allen bowled games of 245 and 190 to claim the Class 3A division of the Lancer Invitational last Saturday at Big River Bowling. The 435 two-game series was 69 pins better than runner-up and teammate McKenna Osterhaus. Allen's showing propelled the Blue Devils to first place in the six-team tournament. Allen carries the best scoring average in the conference and fifth in Iowa 3A at 202.29.
Shawn Gilbert
School: Central DeWitt
Sport: Basketball
Year: Junior
Gilbert averaged 20 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting better than 67% from the field in Central DeWitt's victories over Davenport West and Davenport North last week. The 6-foot-6 post made 9 of 12 shots (including three 3s) in his 23-point outing against West. He followed with 17 points and seven boards versus North. Gilbert averages 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
Aiden Morgan
School: Assumption
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Junior
Morgan collected his first Mississippi Athletic Conference wrestling title Saturday in Clinton. The 195-pounder recorded a technical fall over Pleasant Valley's Logan Paul in the quarterfinals, a major decision over former teammate Evan Forker in the semifinals and avenged a regular-season loss to North Scott's Joey Petersen in the finals, 6-1. Morgan didn't allow a takedown in the tournament.
Teams of the week
Camanche boys bowling
Last week: The Camanche bowling team had three of the top six finishers en route to capturing the Class 1A division of the Lancer Invitational at Big River Bowling last Saturday. Jacob Hartman posted a two-game series of 487 to take top individual honors while Troy Edmunds was second with a 450. The Indians eclipsed 220 in three Baker games on their way to a 3129 total. Camanche, with a 32-7 record, has the best team scoring average in 1A at 3113.
Davenport North girls basketball
Last week: The 14th-ranked team in Iowa Class 5A pieced together wins over Muscatine and Pleasant Valley on consecutive nights. Led by Me'Kiyah Harris' 14 points, North had three players in double figures and edged Muscatine 41-39 last Thursday. Then on Friday, the Wildcats had five players score between 6 and 9 points in their 45-37 triumph over PV. Coach Paul Rucker's squad limited PV to 24% shooting, including 0-for-16 from the arc. North has a 5-1 record.
North Scott wrestling
Last week: Coach Drew Kelly's program won its fourth Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament title in the last five years Saturday in Clinton. The Lancers had three individual champions in Trace Gephart (113 pounds), Josh Connor (138) and Peyton Westlin (145) along with four second-place finishers in Aydan Cary (152), AJ and Joey Petersen (182/195) and Kade Tippet (220). North Scott finished with 259.5 points, 13.5 clear of second-place Bettendorf.