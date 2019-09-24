Athletes of the week
Blake Bastian
School: Moline
Sport: Soccer
Year: Junior
Bastian found the back of the net five times in the first half last Tuesday against Alleman in an 8-0 Big Six Conference victory. Bastian scored in the eighth, 10th, 21st, 24th and 28th minutes. Tied for the conference lead in goals, the forward helped the Maroons earn their first league win. Earlier this year, Bastian had two assists in a 3-all draw with Bradley-Bourbonnais.
Sarah Jacobsen
School: Orion
Sport: Volleyball
Year: Senior
Already the school's all-time kills leader, Jacobsen recorded a team-high 38 kills and team-best 24 digs in four matches as Orion won the Judy Richmond tournament at Mercer County on Saturday. The Illinois State recruit was named to the all-tournament team as the Chargers improved to 13-1. That performance came on the heels of nine kills, eight digs against Sherrard.
Jack West
School: Davenport North
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
The quarterback completed 15 of 17 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's 42-0 rout over city-rival Davenport West, a game called in the third quarter because of weather. West also had a rushing touchdown. On defense, West had seven tackles and returned an interception 49 yards for a score. West has accounted for 1,073 total yards in four games.
Teams of the week
Alleman football
Last week: Winless in its first three games, Alleman stunned two-time reigning Western Big Six champion Moline 31-28 on Friday night at Lindberg Stadium. Nate Sheets scored on a 2-yard run with less than 2 minutes left to secure the victory. It was Moline's first league loss in the last 12 outings. Zach Carpita threw 70- and 76-yard touchdown passes to Killian Ahern. Carpita finished with 189 passing yards on five completions.
Assumption volleyball
Last week: After beating Clinton in a conference match last Tuesday, Class 3A third-ranked Knights went 5-0 to win the Clinton Invitational on Saturday. Assumption handed 2A fifth-ranked Wilton its first loss of the season in the semifinals and followed with a win over 4A fourth-ranked Dubuque Wahlert in the finals. Kylie Welch had 11 kills in the semifinal while freshman Ava Schubert registered a dozen kills in the final.
Ridgewood football
Last week: The Spartans are off to a 4-0 start for the first time in program history following a 35-20 road win over Stark County on Friday. Junior running back and linebacker Colton Stahl rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns along with adding four receptions for 50 yards and a score. Ridgewood is one victory from matching last year's five-win total, the best for a co-op that started in 2010.