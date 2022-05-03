Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week

Payton Brown

School: Rockridge

Sport: Softball

Year: Junior

Even before the calendar flipped to May, Brown already has set the school mark for home runs in a season. She has 15 homers this spring, including two in last week's rout of Monmouth-Roseville. In four wins last week, Brown batted .692 (9 of 13) with three doubles, five home runs, eight runs and 14 RBIs. She is batting better than .560 for the season and has driven in 43 runs in 20 games.

Roberto Medrano

School: Assumption

Sport: Boys soccer

Year: Junior

Medrano had four goals and three assists for Assumption in four wins last week. After scoring twice in a conference win over Davenport West on Thursday, he had two goals and three assists for the Knights in three wins Saturday over Waterloo Columbus, Council Bluffs St. Albert and Burlington Notre Dame. For the season, Medrano has a team-high 10 goals and three assists for a 6-4 squad.

Noelle Steines

School: Calamus-Wheatland

Sport: Track & field

Year: Freshman

Steines broke two school records last weekend at the Drake Relays. The distance runner ran a personal best 10 minutes, 13.12 seconds in the 3,000 on Thursday to place ninth and then came back Saturday to post a 1,500 time of 4:48.39 to again get ninth. Both of those times topped Michelle Lahann's times from 1999. Steines ranks first or second in Class 1A in the 800, 1,500 and 3,000.

Teams of the week

Davenport North boys soccer

Last week: The Wildcats have run off four straight wins, including a 3-2 victory over Newton and a 3-0 decision over Carlisle last weekend. Kyle Bitterman had two assists against Newton and then scored twice in the Carlisle triumph. Chase Green leads North (8-3) with 11 goals and eight assists for the season. Coach Dave Gamble's team plays league-leading Pleasant Valley on Thursday before hosting two games Saturday in the "Life is bigger than sports" event at North.

Pleasant Valley boys tennis

Last week: Undefeated in dual meets this season, Pleasant Valley claimed all nine flights at the Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament Monday in Bettendorf. Jake Dolphin, Brady Adams, Nathan Barlow, Gavin Pangan, Folu Adekunle and Aaron Ingram won singles titles. The closest match for the Spartans in the tournament was a 10-3 win. Ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, PV has won every dual meet by a 9-0 margin. It is in Eldridge for districts on Monday.

Sherrard girls track & field

Last week: Sherrard won its home invitational last Friday night with 132 points, almost 40 clear of second-place Rockridge in the eight-team field. The Tigers received wins from Kadence McCartney (high jump), Kelsey Hutchins (long jump and triple jump), Payton Zerull (pole vault) and Charlotte Frere (discus) in the field events. On the track, Lillian Russell took the 100 and 400 along with running on the winning 4x100. Sherrard also won the 4x200 and 4x200 medley.

