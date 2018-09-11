Athletes of the week
Madi Parson
School: Camanche
Sport: Volleyball
Year: Senior
Parson averaged 4.4 kills and 2.5 digs per set in the Indians' 6-1 record last week. The returning second team all-state outside hitter was 61 of 65 serving and had a hitting efficiency of .417 or better in six of the seven matches. Parson recorded 16 kills and 15 digs in a straight-set win over Central DeWitt. She is fourth in Iowa 3A averaging 4.24 kills per set for the No. 7 Indians.
Ricky Pforts
School: Wapello
Sport: Football
Year: Junior
Pforts had a hand in about every aspect of Wapello's 32-24 win over Northeast. He rushed for 245 yards and two touchdowns, hauled in two catches for 41 yards and a score and then was the Indians' leading tackler with 10.5 stops. Pforts also had four punts for nearly a 38-yard average. For the season, Pforts has rushed for 511 yards and five touchdowns.
Emily Van De Wiele
School: Bettendorf
Sport: Swimming
Year: Senior
In a field with Ames' Amy Feddersen and defending state champion Clare Culver of Dowling Catholic, Van De Wiele swam a personal-best 1 minute, 51.28 seconds to capture the 200 freestyle at the Linn-Mar Invitational on Saturday. She also swam a 24.73 split in the 50 free on a relay, and posted a season-best time of 58.21 in the 100 backstroke.
Teams of the week
Orion football
Last week: defeated Sterling Newman 20-17
The Chargers earned their first win over the five-time state champion Comets since at least 1995. Ryan Fowler hit two field goals, including one from 30 yards to keep Orion on top and hand Sterling Newman its first regular-season home loss since 2015. Orion never trailed in the game and held the Comets to 200 total yards.
Rock Island football
Last week: beat Peoria High 27-22
After giving up 83 points in the first two games, Rock Island held a high-powered Peoria offense to 22 points in collecting its first win of the season. Kenyhon Yancy secured the win with an interception. Davion Wilson rushed for 106 yards and two scores. Quarterback Ian Purvis ran for 104 yards, and Bryce Trask had a 50-yard reception to set up the winning score.
Wethersfield volleyball
Last week: won Geneseo Invitational
The Lady Geese took the championship at the Geneseo Invitational on Saturday, closing with an epic 16-25, 31-29, 15-13 win over the hosts in the final. Senior outside hitter Brittney Litton was selected as the captain of the all-tournament team following a 20-kill performance in the finals. Winners of seven straight, Wethersfield (13-1) overcame three match points in the final.