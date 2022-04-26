Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week

Jade Jackson

School: Assumption

Sport: Soccer

Year: Senior

Jackson had seven goals in three matches as Class 1A top-ranked Assumption outscored Davenport Central, Burlington Notre Dame and Dyersville Beckman 18-0. The Minnesota State signee had four goals against Beckman, a score versus Notre Dame and both goals in the Knights' triumph over Central. Jackson has 16 goals this season, second most in the conference and fourth most in 1A.

Lillian Russell

School: Sherrard

Sport: Track & field

Year: Sophomore

Russell pocketed four event wins last Friday at the Rockridge Rocket Invitational to propel Sherrard to the team title. The sprinter captured the 100 in 13.04 seconds, 200 (27.42) and 400 (62.32) along with teaming with Sarah Neal, Lauren Copeland and Sydney Adamson to win the 400 relay in 52.23 seconds. Russell was part of four wins at Riverdale's Paul Parker Invitational earlier this month.

Bob Ryan

School: Tipton

Sport: Boys golf

Year: Senior

Ryan established a school record with a 5-under par 31 on Friday at the rain-shortened Tipton Classic at the Tipton Golf & Country Club. It is the lowest nine-hole score registered in the state this season. Third at last year's Class 2A state tournament, Ryan has shot under 40 in all five nine-hole competitions this spring (35.6 average, second in the state) along with 18-hole rounds of 76 and 80.

Teams of the week

Bettendorf boys soccer

Last week: After conference victories over Central DeWitt and state-ranked Davenport North during the week, Bettendorf went to Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids on Saturday and defeated Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-1) and 2A state-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes (1-0). Xavier Potts scored twice in each of the MAC matches and then had a goal in both contests Saturday, giving him 10 for the season. The Bulldogs are 8-0 this spring in matches in which they score.

Geneseo girls track & field

Last week: The Maple Leafs won their home invitational last Thursday at Bob Reade Field with 142 points, 13 better than second-place Normal University. Geneseo collected wins in half of the 18 events, including individual victories from Jaide Flowers (800), Lacey Laxton (3,200), Ali Rapps (100 hurdles), Annie Wirth (high jump), Olivia Marshall (discus) and Johnna Shoemaker (pole vault). Geneseo, last year's state runner-up, began the week with a win over Kewanee, 97-38.

Pleasant Valley girls golf

Last week: After setting a nine-hole school scoring record with a 152 at Duck Creek last Tuesday, Pleasant Valley won the Lancer Invitational at Glynns Creek Golf Course on Thursday. Maura Peters paced the Spartans with a 74 and Erika Holmberg turned in a 76 as PV finished with a 318 total — 33 strokes better than runner-up Bettendorf. In the quadrangular at Duck Creek, PV had four sub-40 scores with Holmberg (36), Peters (38), Isabella Steele (39) and Lily Dumas (39).

