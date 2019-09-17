Athletes of the week
Kaeden Dreifurst
School: Moline
Sport: Football
Year: Junior
Dreifurst eclipsed 200 rushing yards for the second time in three weeks last Friday against Rock Island. The back had 227 yards on 22 caries and two touchdowns in the Maroons' 35-28 homecoming victory. Dreifurst had scoring runs from 1 and 7 yards. In three games, Dreifurst has accumulated 492 rushing yards and is averaging more than 8.5 yards per carry.
Cade Sheedy
School: Davenport North
Sport: Football
Year: Sophomore
Sheedy had four tackles for loss and two interceptions Friday night in North's 37-0 rout over Davenport Central, the program's largest margin of victory ever. The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound linebacker registered both picks in the opening half and both led to touchdowns. Called up to the varsity last year as a freshman, Sheedy has 13.5 tackles in three games.
Kael Unruh
School: North Cedar
Sport: Football
Year: Junior
The 5-foot-11 and 150-pounder had three interceptions during Friday night's 21-7 home win over Camanche. One of those picks came in the end zone to help North Cedar maintain a 14-0 lead. He also had three receptions for 51 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Unruh is the Knights' leading receiver with nine catches for 214 yards and two scores.
Teams of the week
Geneseo volleyball
Last week: Geneseo captured its own invitational Saturday with a 25-10, 25-15 sweep over Annawan. Setter Maddi Barickman was named the tournament's most valuable player. She had 12 assists, six digs and two aces in the finale. After sweeping Alleman in 44 minutes on Thursday night in a conference match, Geneseo finished its tournament with a 4-0 record and didn't drop a set. Maggi Weller and Hannah Copeland also made the all-tournament team.
Mercer County football
Last week: The Golden Eagles blanked Stark County 22-0 last Friday to improve to 2-1 on the season. It was Mercer County's fourth straight win over Stark County and its largest margin of victory in the series. Seth Speaker, Ryan Rillie and Raven Gutierrez had touchdown runs for the Eagles, who have scored 64 points in the last two games after tallying only six in the opener. It was Mercer County's third shutout in the past 10 games.
Wilton volleyball
Last week: Ranked sixth in Class 2A, the Beavers are off to a 14-0 start following a conference win over West Branch last Thursday and four victories at their home tournament Saturday. Coach Brenda Grunder's team has won 29 of 30 sets this season. Sophomores Ella Caffery and Kelsey Drake lead the Beavers' 6-2 attack. They are each averaging more than three kills and four assists per set. Drake is 123 of 124 serving with 23 aces.