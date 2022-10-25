Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week

Emily Goodpaster

School: Pleasant Valley

Sport: Volleyball

Year: Senior

Goodpaster recorded a team-high 10 kills and eight digs while hitting at .412 efficiency last Thursday for third-ranked Pleasant Valley in its regional semifinal sweep over Davenport Central. The 5-foot-8 outside and right-side hitter also had a block and was 7 of 7 serving with an ace. Headed to play volleyball at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, she has 147 kills on the season.

Noelle Steines

School: Calamus-Wheatland

Sport: Cross country

Year: Sophomore

Steines made it three wins in three races this season with a state-qualifying title at Fillmore Fairways Golf Course in Cascade last Thursday. Steines covered the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 14 seconds — more than a minute ahead of the second-place finisher. Out for most of the season with an injury, Steines will try and defend her Class 1A state championship Friday morning in Fort Dodge.

Chase Wakefield

School: Bettendorf

Sport: Cross country

Year: Junior

Hindered by injuries for much of the season, Wakefield pulled together his best performance of the season at the most opportune time. After just missing the top-15 cutoff the past two seasons, Wakefield qualified for his first Class 4A state meet with a fourth-place finish at last Wednesday's qualifier held at Crow Creek Park. He navigated the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 32 seconds.

Teams of the week

Davenport West football

Last week: The Falcons secured their first trip to the playoffs in 23 years Friday night with a 35-13 victory over Muscatine at Brady Street Stadium. Coach Brandon Krusey's team finished off a 7-2 regular season, the program's most wins in more than two decades. Tailback Tucker Avis and quarterback Brady Hansen each rushed for more than 100 yards and combined for three rushing touchdowns. Zane Fellman and Duro Johnson combined for 19 tackles.

Geneseo boys cross country

Last week: The Maple Leafs claimed a Class 2A regional championship Saturday at Morris High School with 48 points. Paced by two top-five finishers in Dylan and Tyler Gehl, Geneseo finished 31 points ahead of runner-up Rock Island. Tyler ran a personal best in 16 minutes, 26.8 seconds. Geneseo also had an eighth-place finish from Sam Mosbarger (16:39.3). The Maple Leafs look to qualify for the state meet for the first time in four years this weekend at Metamora.

Orion-Sherrard United soccer

Last week: The Orion-Sherrard United boys soccer team won its first regional championship in program history Friday with a 2-1 victory over Streator in the Class 2A LaSalle-Peru Regional. With 13 seniors on the roster, O-S United takes a 21-3-3 record into Wednesday's sectional at Washington. The 21 wins is a new benchmark for the program, eclipsing the 20-win season in 2015. Alyus Johnson, who scored twice in the regional final, has a team-high 21 goals.