Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Sport: Girls swimming

Year: Freshman

The sprinter was part of four wins last Thursday in Bettendorf's dual win over Davenport Central to complete an undefeated regular season. Selden won the 50 freestyle in 25.19 seconds and edged talented Central freshman Hannah Cousins in the 100 freestyle, 53.42-53.60. Selden also anchored the Bulldogs' 200 free and 400 free relays to victory in 1:45.64 and 3:44.28, respectively.

Teams of the week

Pleasant Valley girls cross country

Last week: Unranked all season, the Spartans had five runners in the top 14 to beat state-ranked Bettendorf, 44-50, for the Mississippi Athletic Conference title last Thursday at Crow Creek Park. Sophomore Bella D'Antico was runner-up in the 5,000-meter race in 19 minutes, 31 seconds while teammates Lizzie McVey and Lexi Minard earned top-10 finishes. It was PV's third MAC championship in four years under coach Jane Wheeler.

Tipton football