Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Nolan DeLong
School: Durant
Sport: Football
Year: Sophomore
DeLong rushed for a career-high 326 yards and six touchdowns Thursday night during Durant's 55-21 Class 1A playoff win over Louisa-Muscatine. The 6-foot, 190-pound back averaged more than 25 yards per carry and became the school's single-season rushing leader (1,485 yards). He also had 2.5 tackles for loss on defense as Durant won its first playoff game in program history.
Sarah Gustafson/Lauren Myers
School: Moline
Sport: Girls tennis
Year: Junior/Senior
Gustafson and Myers teamed to win the doubles championship at the Class 2A Pekin Sectional last Saturday. The doubles team won all four matches in straight sets, including a 6-1, 7-5 victory in the final over Aviv Sagiv and Leah Luchinski of Champaign Centennial. Gustafson and Myers, who sparked Moline to the sectional team crown, finished the fall with a 16-3 record.
Mary Selden
School: Bettendorf
Sport: Girls swimming
Year: Freshman
The sprinter was part of four wins last Thursday in Bettendorf's dual win over Davenport Central to complete an undefeated regular season. Selden won the 50 freestyle in 25.19 seconds and edged talented Central freshman Hannah Cousins in the 100 freestyle, 53.42-53.60. Selden also anchored the Bulldogs' 200 free and 400 free relays to victory in 1:45.64 and 3:44.28, respectively.
Teams of the week
Pleasant Valley girls cross country
Last week: Unranked all season, the Spartans had five runners in the top 14 to beat state-ranked Bettendorf, 44-50, for the Mississippi Athletic Conference title last Thursday at Crow Creek Park. Sophomore Bella D'Antico was runner-up in the 5,000-meter race in 19 minutes, 31 seconds while teammates Lizzie McVey and Lexi Minard earned top-10 finishes. It was PV's third MAC championship in four years under coach Jane Wheeler.
Tipton football
Last week: Tipton scored 35 first-half points and rolled to a 49-14 win over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs last Friday. Sophomore Levi Daniel rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns while senior quarterback Payten Elijah rushed for two scores and threw for one. Junior Kaleb Nerem had nine tackles and senior Austin Hubler collected three tackles for loss. The Tigers (4-3) play at Mid-Prairie on Friday.
West Liberty volleyball
Last week: After getting swept by Class 2A second-ranked Wilton during the regular season, West Liberty overcame a loss in the first set to win the final two against the Beavers in the River Valley Conference tournament finale last Thursday. The Comets (25-6) opened 3A regional action Monday night with a sweep of Anamosa. Junior outside Macy Daufeldt and senior outside Martha Pace have combined for 595 kills and 544 digs this season.
