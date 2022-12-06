Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week

Jayce Luna

School: Bettendorf

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Junior

Luna was the 132-pound runner-up at the prestigious Dan Gable Donnybrook Invitational last Saturday in Coralville. Luna had two signature wins in reaching the final. He knocked off defending Class 3A 120-pound state champion Carter Freeman of Waukee Northwest 7-2 in the quarterfinals and then rallied for an 8-6 win over third-ranked Kael Kurtz of Iowa City High in the semifinals.

Landen Pruett

School: Geneseo

Sport: Boys bowling

Year: Junior

Pruett rolled a 300 game last Tuesday for the Maple Leafs in their 3,390-2,830 dual win over Sterling at the Arcadia Family Fun Center in Geneseo. Pruett also had a 218 and 182 for a 700 series, the best in the meet by 103 pins. During Monday night's win over Mendota, Pruett bowled games of 244, 267 and 222 for a team-best 733 series. Pruett was 18th at last year's sectional meet.

Kayla Rice

School: Rock Island

Sport: Girls basketball

Year: Senior

Rice compiled 19 points and seven steals last Thursday as Rock Island stormed back in the fourth quarter to upend rival Moline 55-47 at Wharton Field House. She was at the forefront of a comeback in which the Rocks outscored the Maroons 19-5 in the final eight minutes. Then on Saturday, Rice erupted for 30 points (more than half of Rocky's total) in a 64-54 setback to Geneseo.

Teams of the week

Maquoketa boys basketball

Last week: Coach Matt Hartman's team opened the season with a 58-48 win on the road over Iowa City Regina and then set a single-game school record with 108 points in a 65-point rout over Tipton last Friday. Senior Lucas Ihrig had 24 points, eight assists and six steals against the Tigers. Ty Hinz, Kasey Coakley and Tye Hardin have been in double figures in each of the first two games. The Cardinals converted 19 of 41 (46.3%) shots from beyond the arc for the week.

Sherrard girls basketball

Last week: Sherrard has won its first three Three Rivers Conference games of the season, all by double figures. Coach Doug Swanson's squad beat Morrison (64-30), Rockridge (45-31) and Orion (58-26). Addison Pickens buried a half-dozen 3-pointers and had a game-high 26 points against Morrison. She scored 12 points in the triumph over Rockridge. The Tigers are allowing just 32 points per game during their 5-1 start, with the only setback coming to Geneseo.

Pleasant Valley boys swimming

Last week: The Spartans edged Ames and Ankeny to capture the eight-team Mike Wittmer Invitational in Ames last Saturday with 378 points. Junior Will Gorman won the 200 individual medley in 1 minute, 58.29 seconds and PV took first in the 400 free relay in 3:17.40. Gorman also took second in the 100 free in 47.94, and Ryland Feist was runner-up in the 500 free in 4:59.37. Freshman Jamison Gray had third-place swims in the 200 and 500 freestyles.