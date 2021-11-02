Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Kolby Franks
School: Erie-Prophetstown
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
Franks did a little bit of everything for E-P in its 56-20 playoff win over Clifton Central on Saturday. He carried the ball 22 times for 189 yards and four touchdowns. He also completed all seven of his passes for 70 yards and a score as E-P moved to 8-2 and advanced to the second round in Class 2A. Franks had touchdown runs of 35, 11, 3 and 12 yards as the Panthers rushed for 317 yards.
Barrett Lindmark
School: Pleasant Valley
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
In his third game back after missing five contests with a collarbone injury, Lindmark rushed for a season-high 162 yards and three touchdowns in PV's 42-14 rout over Cedar Falls in a Class 5A playoff opener. The quarterback, who played only one series into the second half, had touchdowns runs covering 42, 1 and 43 yards. Lindmark has accumulated 325 rushing yards in the last three contests.
Noelle Steines
School: Calamus-Wheatland
Sport: Cross country
Year: Freshman
Steines became the first Calamus-Wheatland girl to capture a state cross country championship last Saturday at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge. A winner in 10 of her 12 races this fall, Steines set a Class 1A state meet record with a time of 18 minutes, 20.91 seconds for 5,000 meters. The win came 25 years after her father, Tait, won a state cross country title on the same course.
Teams of the week
Moline girls swimming
Last week: Moline made it a Western Big 6 Conference four-peat last Saturday at Rock Island. The Maroons prevailed in 10 of the 12 events and tallied 327 points to claim the team title by 70 points over Galesburg. The four consecutive titles is the longest run of championships for Moline since 1985-88. Senior Sophie Greko, named Big 6 swimmer of the year, collected titles in the 200 individual medley, 100 freestyle and a pair of relays.
North Scott volleyball
Last week: The Lancers qualified for their third consecutive state tournament last Tuesday and then won a state quarterfinal match for the first time since 2012 on Monday at Cedar Rapids. Coach Taryn VanEarwage's squad swept Central DeWitt in the regional final and handled Bondurant-Farrar in straight sets in its state opener. North Scott has reeled off 17 straight victories and hasn't dropped a set since Sept. 25. It plays Waverly-Shell Rock in a Wednesday semifinal.
Tipton boys cross country
Last week: Tipton is back on top of Iowa Class 2A cross country after overwhelming the field with its pack last Saturday in Fort Dodge. With five runners in the overall top 30, Tipton scored 60 points and claimed its third title in four years. It was 41 points clear of runner-up and second-ranked Danville-New London. Freshman Clay Bohlmann and senior Troy Butler had all-state finishes (top 15) for the Tigers, who had only a 34-second spread between their first and fifth runners.