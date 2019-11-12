Athletes of the week
Ella Caffery
School: Wilton
Sport: Volleyball
Year: Sophomore
The setter and middle hitter filled the state sheet in Wilton's four-set regional final win over West Branch. She had 13 kills, 25 assists, 15 digs and was 13 of 13 serving with three aces in the 25-21, 25-22, 19-25, 25-13 triumph. Caffery has helped Wilton to the state tournament in back-to-back seasons. She averages 3.29 kills, 5.29 assists and 2.71 digs per set for the Beavers.
Sarah Jacobsen
School: Orion
Sport: Volleyball
Year: Senior
Expected to sign Wednesday to play volleyball at Illinois State, Jacobsen had a match-high 16 kills and 13 digs for the Chargers in their super-sectional match against Decatur St. Teresa. That came on the heels of her posting 10 kills and eight digs in Orion's sectional title win over El Paso-Gridley and eight kills and 11 digs in a sectional semifinal victory over Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
Isaac Shaw
School: Annawan-Wethersfield
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
Shaw hauled in seven catches for 216 yards and three scores Saturday during the Titans' 30-26 road win over defending Class 1A state champion Forreston. After Forreston scored 20 straight points to snatch a two-point lead, quarterback Coltin Quagliano hit Shaw for a 32-yard touchdown on fourth down to put A-W back in front. Shaw also had 58- and 72-yard TD receptions.
Teams of the week
Bettendorf football
Last week: The Bulldogs avenged one of their two regular-season losses with a 24-14 quarterfinal win over Cedar Falls in the UNI-Dome last Friday. Harrison Bey-Buie rushed for 190 yards while Joe Byrne had more than 200 yards of offense. Reed Shea had an interception, fumble recovery, a field goal and four touchbacks in the game. Bettendorf (9-2) is in the semifinals for the third straight season. It plays top-ranked West Des Moines Valley on Friday.
Morrison football
Last week: Morrison continued its undefeated season with a 44-12 rout over Hiawatha in a Class 1A second round playoff tilt Saturday. The Mustangs scored on the first play from scrimmage. Quarterback Nathan Helms hit Keegan Anderson for a 65-yard score on a play-action pass. Anderson finished with 154 yards rushing for Morrison, which compiled more than 350 yards on the ground. Morrison is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2011.
West Liberty volleyball
Last week: Coach Ruben Galvan's squad is back at the state tournament for the first time in four seasons following a 25-16, 25-16, 25-9 rout over Albia in last week's Class 3A regional final. West Liberty (31-7) has yet to drop a set in three postseason matches. Sophomore Macy Daufeldt recorded a match-high 18 kills and junior Martha Pace chipped in 13. The Comets had 12 service aces and post a hitting efficiency of .363.