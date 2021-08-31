Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Angelo Jackson
School: Assumption
Sport: Football
Year: Sophomore
In his varsity debut last Friday, Jackson flourished with three touchdowns — a 93-yard kickoff return on the opening play of the game, a 60-yard punt return later in the first quarter and a 45-yard run in the third quarter. A sprinter on the Knights' track & field team last spring, Jackson sparked Assumption to a 28-point first quarter and an eventual 62-0 rout over Alleman at Lindberg Stadium.
Paul Kuehn
School: Central DeWitt
Sport: Football
Year: Junior
The quarterback, in his first varsity start under center, threw for 122 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 99 yards (7.6 yards per carry) and a score in the Sabers' 30-24 victory over Davenport Central last Friday. With the game knotted at 24 late, Kuehn marched the Sabers down the field and scored on a 1-yard touchdown plunge with 18 seconds left for the game-winner.
Monica Morales
School: West Liberty
Sport: Volleyball
Year: Junior
Morales anchored West Liberty's back row to a tournament title last weekend in Grinnell. The libero averaged 6.7 digs per set and was 38 of 41 serving with a team-high 10 aces for the day. West Liberty beat Norwalk (twice), South Tama, Lynnville-Sully and 4A eighth-ranked Clear Creek Amana all in straight sets. Morales, in her third season as a starter, surpassed 900 digs for her career.
Teams of the week
Davenport Central girls swimming
Last week: The Blue Devils won their home six-team invitational last Saturday with 441 points, 56 clear of runner-up Muscatine. Central took first in seven of the 12 events with sophomores Hannah Cousins and Isabel Heller each winning four. Cousins and Heller teamed with Simone Green and Lauren Valleroy to claim the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Cousins also won the 200 free and 100 back while Heller prevailed in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.
Easton Valley football
Last week: The River Hawks put on quite a show in the season opener last Friday, beating perennial state power Don Bosco 60-14 in an 8-player contest in Preston. Quarterback Conor Gruver threw for 318 yards and eight touchdowns and Hayden Felkey had 114 yards receiving and three scores along with four tackles for loss on defense. Easton Valley, a state quarterfinalist a season ago, beat Don Bosco for the first time in the last five meetings.
Moline boys soccer
Last week: The Maroons went 6-0 in the first week of the season, including five wins to claim the Rockford Auburn Invitational last weekend. Moline had five shutouts in its six wins, including a 1-0 victory over Belvidere in the final. Isiah Gallegos had four goals and an assist in Moline's 7-0 season-opening rout over Rockford East last week. Moline had triumphs over Hampshire, Rockford Auburn, Rockford Jefferson and Fox Lake Grant before beating Belvidere.