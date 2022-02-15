Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week

Carter Anderson

School: Bettendorf

Sport: Swimming

Year: Senior

Anderson earned three automatic All-American honors and four podium finishes at last weekend's state meet in Iowa City. He shattered his own school record in the 100 butterfly to finish second place in 48.88 seconds. The Southern Illinois University recruit also swam on the Bulldogs' school record and state title 200 freestyle relay, runner-up 400 free relay and sixth-place 200 medley relay.

Dalton Nimrick

School: Alleman

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Senior

Nimrick captured his first Class 1A sectional title last Saturday in Princeton. The 106-pounder beat Byron's Damien Palacios 6-4 in the quarterfinals, pinned Stillman's Mack Jones in the first period of the semifinals and then stuck top-seeded Ayden Rowley of Dixon in 1:43 in the final. One of two state qualifiers for Alleman, Nimrick (33-6) won his first regional title the week before.

Niko Powe

School: Kewanee

Sport: Boys basketball

Year: Senior

The team captain poured in a school-record 50 points Friday during Kewanee's 83-59 win over Hall to clinch the Three Rivers Athletic Conference East Division title. Powe, who broke former Kewanee standout Donovan Oliver's previous mark of 46, made seven 3-point shots. He had 24 points in the opening half, scored 14 in the third quarter and another dozen in the final eight minutes.

Teams of the week

Central DeWitt girls basketball

Last week: The Class 4A seventh-ranked Sabers have won seven consecutive games, six of those by 15 points or more. Coach Justin Shiltz's squad clobbered North Scott 73-36 last Tuesday and then handled Clinton 70-29 on Friday. Taylor Veach averaged 19 points and 5.5 rebounds in those two games while Allie Meadows compiled 17.5 points, 8.5 assists and 2.5 steals in the contests. Central DeWitt (17-4) is averaging 62 points a game during the win streak.

Pleasant Valley boys basketball

Last week: The Class 4A second-ranked Spartans clinched the Mississippi Athletic Conference title with routs over Clinton (75-39) and Bettendorf (63-37). Guard Ryan Dolphin averaged 24.5 points and wing Connor Borbeck recorded 20 points in the two wins for PV, which entered Tuesday night 19-0 overall and 16-0 in MAC. The Spartans are 43 of 79 from behind the arc in their last three games, including 16 makes against Davenport Central and Clinton.

Rock Island girls bowling

Last week: Rock Island pieced together a 5,087 pin count total last Saturday at the LaSalle-Peru Sectional to earn a spot into this weekend's IHSA state meet in Rockford. Carli Gordon paced the Rocks with a six-game series of 1,133, including high games of 212 and 208. Bailey Hecker had a 245 game for the Rocks on her way to a 1,089 series. It is the 22nd time Rock Island has advanced to the state meet since 1974, and was state runner-up in 1993.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.