Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Senior

Hornback was 4-0 with three pins for the Class 2A seventh-ranked Maple Leafs on Saturday at the Springfield Quadrangular. The 120-pounder had pins in 29 seconds, 1:36 and 4:51 along with a forfeit win as Geneseo swept all four duals to improve to 17-1 on the season. This came on the heels of Hornback going 5-0 at the Muddy Water Duals on Jan. 4.

Teams of the week

Bettendorf boys swimming

Last week: The Bulldogs prevailed in nine of 10 events to defeat rival Pleasant Valley 100-70 in a conference dual last Thursday at Bettendorf. Charlie Bunn broke his own pool record in the 50 freestyle (21.05 seconds) while Sam Mitvalsky and Alex Stone each won two individual events. The Bulldogs took all three relays by at least 2 1/2 seconds. Coach Mike Ahrens' team is ranked third in the latest Iowa state power rankings.

Davenport North boys basketball