Athletes of the week
Grace Boffeli
School: North Scott
Sport: Girls basketball
Year: Junior
The 6-foot-2 post had double-doubles in back-to-back days last weekend for the Class 4A second-ranked Lancers. In a road setback to Pleasant Valley, Boffeli recorded 18 points and 15 rebounds. Less than 24 hours later, she posted 19 points and 14 boards in a victory over Davenport Assumption. Boffeli was 11 of 16 from the field and 14 of 18 at the foul line in the two games.
Isaiah Rivera
School: Geneseo
Sport: Boys basketball
Year: Junior
Rivera erupted for a career-high and school-record 51 points Saturday in the Maple Leafs' 77-71 win over Kaneland. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard scored 17 points in the fourth quarter and was 20 of 23 at the foul line to break the Geneseo single-game record of 44 by Rick Penney in 1971. A day after the performance, Rivera received a scholarship offer from Dayton.
Keaton Zeimet
School: Central DeWitt
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Sophomore
Zeimet became just the school's second two-time Wamac champion Saturday in Van Horne. After a first-round bye, the 106-pounder had a 17-second pin in the quarterfinals, a 17-0 technical fall in the semifinals and a 17-1 rout in the finals over West Delaware's Blake Engel. Zeimet, a state place winner in Class 2A last season, enters Saturday's sectional meet with a 33-1 record.
Teams of the week
Bettendorf wrestling
Last week: Ignited by individual titles from Dustin Bohren (106), Voyen Adamson (160), Will Jefferson (170) and Griffin Liddle (285), Bettendorf claimed the Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament title Saturday in Burlington with 244.5 points. Four other Bulldogs finished second at their weight class. It was Bettendorf's first MAC tournament title since 2015.
Clinton girls bowling
Last week: The River Queens compiled a 2,777 total Saturday to claim the Class 2A title at the North Scott Invitational. It was the best score by any girls team in the three classes. Annelise Dickinson led Clinton with games of 205 and 203 for a 408, tops in 2A. Tannah Bowman (394) and Anna Kurtz (373) also finished among the top five. Clinton is 25-4 for the season and averages 2,613 per match.
Rock Island wrestling
Last week: The Rocks beat Quincy (51-22) and Galesburg (71-3) to finish the Western Big Six dual season undefeated. It was the program's first conference crown since 2013. State-ranked Victor Guzman (138), Vershaun Lee (145) and Pharoah Gray (220/285) each had two pins for the Rocks on Friday. Michael Myers (132) had two bonus-point wins, and Aiden Morgan (195) won twice.