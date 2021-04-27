Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

School: Rockridge

Sport: Softball

Year: Freshman

In her first week of high school softball, Lewis pretty much did it all for the Rockets in victories over Sherrard, Rock Island and Kewanee. She was 12-for-13 (.923) at the plate with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs. In the circle, she recorded a pair of wins and struck out 19 hitters in 12 innings. Lewis fanned nine and threw a one-hit shutout against Rock Island last Friday.

Teams of the week

Tipton boys track & field

Last week: Tipton prevailed at the seven-team Ron Maxson Relays in West Liberty last Thursday with 169 points. Ty Nichols (800 and 1600) and Cody Koch (discus and shot put) won two individual events while Troy Butler secured the 3200 and Griffin Nademan won the 400 hurdles. The Tigers also won three relays — shuttle hurdle, distance medley and 3200. Ranked 11th in Iowa Class 2A by Varsity Bound, it was Tipton's second meet title of the season.

Pleasant Valley girls golf