Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Adriauna Mayfield
School: Davenport Central
Sport: Girls basketball
Year: Senior
Mayfield had back-to-back 20-point games for Central last week in wins over Davenport Assumption and United Township. The 5-foot-7 guard shot 64% from the field and made 8 of 9 foul shots in the two games. She also averaged 5.5 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists. In her fourth season on varsity, Mayfield is the Blue Devils' leading scorer at 13 points and has made a team-high 16 3s.
Alex Watson
School: Riverdale
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Junior
Watson was one of three Riverdale wrestlers to win titles at the prestigious Lyle King PIT tournament in Princeton. The 160-pounder recorded bonus points in all four victories, including a third-period fall over Ryan Kaiser of Vandalia in the championship match. He had a fall, 14-1 major decision and 17-1 technical fall in the first three rounds. After going 25-1 last spring, Watson is 20-0 this winter.
Zane Witt
School: Camanche
Sport: Boys basketball
Year: Junior
Witt averaged 19.3 points, 9 rebounds and 4 blocks for state-ranked Camanche in wins last week over Bellevue, Anamosa and West Liberty. The 6-foot-8 post had a career-high 25 points and 12 boards in the 36-point rout of Anamosa. Second on the team in scoring at 13.8 points per game, Witt leads the Storm in rebounding (8.0), blocks (2.5) and shooting (62.4%).
Teams of the week
Bettendorf boys swimming
Last week: Ranked fifth in the latest state power rankings, Bettendorf clipped sixth-ranked Pleasant Valley in a dual last Thursday and then won the nine-team Dubuque Hempstead Mustang Invitational. Bettendorf broke invite records in the 200 freestyle relay (1 minute, 28.75 seconds) and 400 free relay (3:15.48). Max Wetteland, Noah Mitvalsky and Alex Stone were on both of those relays, with Colin Kilcoin completing the 200 free relay and Carter Anderson the 400.
Calamus-Wheatland girls basketball
Last week: Going into Tuesday night's game against Cedar Valley Christian, the Warriors have run off five straight victories and are 8-4 overall. During its win streak, Cal-Wheat has outscored opponents by more than 21.5 points per game. Sophomore Kahlie Hill and senior Addy Widel lead the Warriors in scoring at 12.6 and 12.2 points per contest. Defense has propelled Cal-Wheat to the top of the Tri-Rivers East, holding opponents to 44 points per game.
Geneseo girls basketball
Last week: After coming off a championship at the State Farm Holiday Classic in the final week of December, Geneseo opened 2022 with lopsided wins over Moline and North Scott. Ranked No. 1 for the first time in program history, the Maple Leafs (18-0) beat Moline 56-26 behind three players in double figures. In its 69-52 win over North Scott at the IHMVCU Shootout, senior Kammie Ludwig had 28 points while Ann Wirth finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds.