Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Jahsiah Galvan
School: West Liberty
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
Galvan did a little bit of everything in helping West Liberty get its first victory of the season, a 41-35 triumph over state-ranked Monticello. He rushed for 202 yards and two scores, threw a 16-yard touchdown pass, returned a kickoff 80 yards for a score, blocked a punt and compiled eight tackles. Galvan rushed for a school-record 350 yards and four TDs the previous week against Camanche.
Christian Kautz
School: Bettendorf
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
Kautz had his most productive game in a Bettendorf uniform last Friday night. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback completed 15 of 26 passes for a school-record 377 yards and school-best six touchdowns as the Bulldogs beat Davenport Central 45-7. Four of his six TD throws covered at least 30 yards. Kautz had passed for only 362 yards in his previous three starts combined.
Maddie Miller
School: United Township
Sport: Cross country
Year: Senior
A returning All-Western Big 6 Conference performer, Miller won the Rock River Run on Saturday. Miller navigated the three-mile course in Sterling in 18 minutes, 40 seconds, posting a 40-second victory over Kaneland's Alli Gonnella. It was the fourth triumph of the season for Miller, who also has earned wins at Moline, Galesburg and Geneseo. Miller has broken 19 minutes in three of her six races this season.
Teams of the week
Fulton boys golf
Last week: In its first season of competing in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, Fulton captured the tournament title last week at the Eagle Ridge North Course in Galena with a 352 total, nine shots in front of Eastland. Fulton senior Ian Wiebenga was the medalist with a 74, six strokes better than the runner-up. Reed Owen turned in a 90 to finish 10th and Brady Read placed 12th for the Steamers. Fulton competes at the 1A regional Wednesday in Port Byron.
Kewanee football
Last week: Off to its best start since 1999, Kewanee (5-0) knocked off Class 3A second-ranked Princeton 49-21 last Friday night. The Boilers shut down Princeton's offense in the second half to take sole possession of first place in the Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division. Quarterback Will Bruno threw a pair of touchdown passes and has 15 on the season. Kewanee, averaging nearly 44 points per game, has won every contest by at least 22 points this season.
Pleasant Valley girls cross country
Last week: In a field that included five other state-ranked teams, the Spartans prevailed at the Jim Boughton Invitational in Dubuque last Thursday. Spurred by freshman Grace Boleyn's individual victory in 18 minutes, 15 seconds and top-10 finishes from senior Lizzie McVey and sophomore Josie Case, PV finished with 45 points — three clear of then second-ranked Dubuque Hempstead. The Spartans had about a 90-second spread between their first and fifth runners.