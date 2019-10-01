Athletes of the week
Sommer Daniel
School: Tipton
Sport: Volleyball
Year: Senior
The Utah recruit matched a school record with 31 kills, 25 assists and 33 digs in Tipton's five-set win over Wilton. She had 10 kills, 19 assists and was 22 of 23 serving in a win over Monticello last Thursday. She also propelled the Tigers to a title at North Cedar on Saturday with 39 kills, 45 assists and 21 digs in eight sets. Daniel has more than 1,000 career kills, assists and digs.
Riley Hansen
School: Kewanee
Sport: Golf
Year: Senior
Hansen captured her fourth consecutive Three Rivers Conference title last week, shooting a 2-under par 68 at Sherrard's Fyre Lake Golf Club. It was the second best 18-hole score of her career after posting a 67 at last year's Class 1A regional meet. Hansen, a three-time state qualifier, helped the Boilermakers to the conference team crown in their first year as a program.
Jackson McClellan
School: Moline
Sport: Cross country
Year: Junior
McClellan claimed the Rock Island Invitational at the Campbell Sports Complex last Thursday in 15 minutes, 51 seconds. It was McClellan's second win of the season after taking the pre-Big Six meet last month. McClellan's victory helped the Maroons capture the team title. He was second at last year's conference meet and placed sixth at regionals.
Teams of the week
Alleman boys golf
Last week: The Pioneers repeated as Western Big Six champion on Monday at Fyre Lake Golf Course in Sherrard. Alleman finished with a 333 total, three strokes clear of Moline and four better than Geneseo and Quincy. It was the program's third league title in five years. Luke Lofgren led the Pioneers with a 76 and was the meet's runner-up medalist. AJ Shoemaker posted an 82 and Drew Coleman had 87 as they earned second team all-Big Six accolades.
Annawan-Wethersfield football
Last week: The Titans knocked off previously unbeaten and 10th-ranked Princeville on Saturday evening, 22-7. Junior running back Reece Grip rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns as fifth-ranked A-W (5-0) stayed tied atop the Lincoln Trail Conference with Ridgewood. Quarterback Coltin Quagliano completed 11 of 18 throws for 156 yards and a score. The Titans, under first-year coach Logan Willits, have yielded just 14 points in the past three games.
North Cedar football
Last week: After dropping the opener to Tipton 34-0, the Knights have responded with four consecutive wins. The latest was an 8-7 triumph at Cascade on Friday. James Garner and Brody Hawtrey each had an interception and Tyler Thurston recovered a fumble for the Knights, who haven't allowed more than one touchdown in each of the past three games. Caden Wendt leads North Cedar with 10.5 tackles for loss on the season.