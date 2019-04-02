Athletes of the week

Karsyn McCunn

School: Orion-Sherrard

Sport: Soccer

Year: Senior

The forward has scored eight goals and distributed two assists in Orion-Sherrard's 7-0 start to the season. The team defeated Peoria Christian and Peoria Richwoods to win its home invitational last weekend. McCunn was one of five O-S players selected to the all-tournament team after scoring a pair of goals and collecting an assist.

Megan Pittington

School: Moline

Sport: Track and field

Year: Senior

In her final Gene Shipley Invitational, Pittington swept the three sprints Saturday at Browning Field, claiming the 100 (12.73 seconds), 200 (26.57) and 400 (1:01.25) to spur the Maroons to third place behind Machesney Park Harlem and Wheaton Warrenville South. Pittington, who also placed third in the high jump, qualified for state two years ago in all three sprints.

Raymond Venditti

School: Calamus-Wheatland

Sport: Track and field

Year: Senior

At the Healy/Mattis Relays in Goose Lake last Thursday, Venditti captured wins in the 100 (11.56 seconds), 200 (23.14) and led off the victorious distance medley relay. It came on the heels of Venditti accounting for four victories at the Tri-Rivers Conference Indoor meet in the 55 meters, 1,600 relay, sprint medley relay and high jump.

Teams of the week

Alleman baseball

Last week: The Pioneers extended their win streak to a dozen games Saturday with a 4-2 win over Rockford Boylan and a 5-4 triumph over Rockton Hononegah at the Rock Island Baseball Classic. Pitcher Sam Mattecheck tossed a one-hit complete game against Boylan, and Chase VanDerGinst had a two-out, two-run hit to complete the walk-off win over Hononegah. Alleman had a 3-2 win over Harlem on Friday, another game it won in its last at-bat.

Davenport North boys soccer

Last week: The Wildcats already have exceeded their win total from last season with a 5-0 start to the spring. After knocking off Dubuque Hempstead 2-0 in the opener, coach David Gamble's squad recorded three more shutouts last weekend in Fort Madison over Mount Pleasant, Burlington Notre Dame and Central Lee. Kyp Ridenhour leads North with five goals and two assists.

Northeast girls track and field

Last week: The Rebels accumulated 190 points to win their eight-team home invitational last Thursday. Northeast, which collected victories in eight events, finished 91 points in front of runner-up West Branch. Neveah Hildebrandt won the 100, 200 and ran legs on the victorious 400 and sprint medley relays. Ellie Rickertsen swept the 100 and 400 hurdles while Amber Friedricksen took the 800 and Claire Abbot prevailed in the shot put.