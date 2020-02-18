Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

School: Rockridge

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Senior

Krueger collected his first Illinois Class 1A sectional title Saturday with an 11-5 decision over Rock Falls' Adam Meenen in the 138-pound final at Oregon. After a first-round bye, Krueger (43-0) won his quarterfinal match by technical fall and followed with a 53-second pin in the semifinals. He joins teammate Nolan Throne as undefeated wrestlers going into the state tournament.

