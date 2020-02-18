Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Alison Boeckmann
School: Calamus-Wheatland
Sport: Girls basketball
Year: Junior
Boeckmann had 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight steals in Cal-Wheat's win over North Cedar to close the regular season. Then in the postseason opener, the 5-foot-9 Boeckmann collected 14 points, 14 rebounds and three steals in a 56-28 triumph over Midland. She was averaging 6.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game going into Tuesday's game for the Warriors (12-10).
Charlie Bunn
School: Bettendorf
Sport: Boys swimming
Year: Senior
Bunn won a maximum four state titles for the second consecutive year at the boys state meet in Iowa City. The Missouri recruit set a state-meet record in the 50 freestyle (20.18 seconds), captured the 100 free and anchored the 200 and 400 free relays. The 400 free relay also set a state meet benchmark in 3:02.38. Bunn earned automatic All-American status in each of those events.
Dallas Krueger
School: Rockridge
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Senior
Krueger collected his first Illinois Class 1A sectional title Saturday with an 11-5 decision over Rock Falls' Adam Meenen in the 138-pound final at Oregon. After a first-round bye, Krueger (43-0) won his quarterfinal match by technical fall and followed with a 53-second pin in the semifinals. He joins teammate Nolan Throne as undefeated wrestlers going into the state tournament.
Teams of the week
Kewanee boys basketball
Last week: The Boilermakers have reeled off 14 consecutive wins, including victories over Princeton (69-56) and Sherrard (81-52) last week, to improve to 25-4 on the season. Ranked sixth in Illinois Class 2A, Kewanee is 11-0 at Brockman Gymnasium with an average margin of victory at nearly 21 points. Carson Sauer and Ka'Zeer Johnson each had 16 points for Kewanee in the win over Sherrard. Sauer also added nine rebounds.
North Scott boys basketball
Last week: The Lancers secured their third consecutive Mississippi Athletic Conference title with road wins over Davenport North and Muscatine. Sam Kilburg made two free throws in the final 20 seconds to push North Scott to a 44-43 win against North. Ty Anderson had 23 points and nine rebounds the next night in a 59-38 victory at Muscatine. Ranked second in Class 4A, North Scott (18-1) entered Tuesday night with 17 consecutive wins.
West Liberty girls basketball
Last week: West Liberty opened the Class 3A postseason with a 66-39 rout over Mid-Prairie on Saturday. Sophomore Sailor Hall scored 20 points, grabbed six rebounds, had four steals and three assists in the win. In coach Matt Hoeppner's first season, 14th-ranked West Liberty is 18-4 going into Wednesday's regional semifinal — the program's first winning campaign since 1991. Finley Hall and Macy Daufeldt average double figures for the Comets.