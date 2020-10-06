Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Michael Delzell
School: Camanche
Sport: Football
Year: Junior
The center-turned-quarterback completed 16 of 20 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns last Friday as Camanche beat state-ranked Monticello 41-20 to clinch the district title. Delzell had touchdown passes covering 15, 46, 26 and 7 yards for the Indians, who erupted for 34 first-half points. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder has completed 64% of his passes for 1,072 yards and 11 scores.
Payten Elijah
School: Tipton
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
Elijah, the Tigers' quarterback, carried the ball 19 times for 196 yards and four touchdowns last Friday during a 49-42 home win over Maquoketa. Elijah had a 77-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter to give Tipton a two-score advantage. He also had one kick return for 40 yards. For the season, Elijah has rushed for 725 yards and nine touchdowns and averages 9.3 yards per carry.
Keely Nguyen
School: Geneseo
Sport: Golf
Year: Junior
Nguyen earned medalist honors last week at Saukie Golf Course in the Alleman Invitational with a season-best 39. She was the only player to break 40 for nine holes and led Geneseo to a 19-stroke victory. Earlier in the week, Nguyen paced the Leafs to a runner-up finish at the Big 6 tournament with an 87 (seventh overall). Nguyen has broken 50 in 10 of her last 11 nine-hole rounds.
Teams of the week
Assumption boys cross country
Last week: After claiming the Davenport City meet title last Thursday, coach Ryan Buchanan's squad went to Waverly on Saturday and won the 17-team Orange Division with 101 points. T.J. Fitzpatrick (fifth), David Lochner (12th) and Billy Moore (13th) led the Knights to a five-point victory over Cedar Rapids Washington. At the city meet, Assumption had four in the top seven — Fitzpatrick, Moore, Lochner and Colton Pilgrim — to edge Davenport Central.
Bettendorf girls swimming
Last week: The Bulldogs won eight of nine individual events Saturday to compile 619 points and capture the four-team Marcussen Invitational in Dubuque. Alyssa Witt won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly and Mary Selden took first in the 100 and 200 freestyles. Maci Greenley (100 back), Ella Zillmer (100 breaststroke), Sydney Hanson (diving) and Riley Wehr (200 IM) also had twins for the Bulldogs, who are eighth in latest state power rankings.
Wilton volleyball
Last week: One of just two unbeaten teams remaining in Iowa Class 2A, second-ranked Wilton (24-0) swept state-ranked West Branch and previously undefeated West Liberty last week to claim the River Valley Conference South Division title. The Beavers have yet to drop a set (55 played) going into Thursday's match against Bellevue. Kelsey Drake had 15 kills, 20 digs and three aces against the Comets. Ella Caffery facilitated the offense with 24 assists.
