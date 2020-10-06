Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Sport: Golf

Year: Junior

Nguyen earned medalist honors last week at Saukie Golf Course in the Alleman Invitational with a season-best 39. She was the only player to break 40 for nine holes and led Geneseo to a 19-stroke victory. Earlier in the week, Nguyen paced the Leafs to a runner-up finish at the Big 6 tournament with an 87 (seventh overall). Nguyen has broken 50 in 10 of her last 11 nine-hole rounds.

Teams of the week

Assumption boys cross country

Last week: After claiming the Davenport City meet title last Thursday, coach Ryan Buchanan's squad went to Waverly on Saturday and won the 17-team Orange Division with 101 points. T.J. Fitzpatrick (fifth), David Lochner (12th) and Billy Moore (13th) led the Knights to a five-point victory over Cedar Rapids Washington. At the city meet, Assumption had four in the top seven — Fitzpatrick, Moore, Lochner and Colton Pilgrim — to edge Davenport Central.

Bettendorf girls swimming