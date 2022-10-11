Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week

Hayden Felkey

School: Easton Valley

Sport: Football

Year: Senior

Felkey completed 10 of 14 passes for 300 yards and six touchdowns last Friday for the River Hawks in their 62-20 win over Edgewood-Colesburg. He also had 81 yards and a score on the ground. Defensively, the end had five sacks and nine solo tackles. The 6-foot-4 Felkey has accounted for nearly 1,100 yards of offense and 26 touchdowns in six games. He is second in Iowa with 12 1/2 sacks.

Monica Morales

School: West Liberty

Sport: Volleyball

Year: Senior

Morales, an all-state libero, reached 2,000 digs for her career recently and Class 3A No. 6 West Liberty earned the River Valley Conference South Division title last week. Morales has a 3A-best 560 digs this season, almost 100 more than the next player, heading into Thursday's RVC tournament. She compiled 455 digs as a freshman, 387 as a sophomore and 662 as a junior on the Comets' state runner-up team.

Nolan Mosier

School: Davenport North

Sport: Football

Year: Senior

Mosier connected on 9 of 13 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns last Friday during North's 39-0 win over Davenport Central. In the process, the three-year varsity player surpassed Jack West as North's all-time passing leader with 2,762 yards. The 6-foot-4 Mosier had touchdown passes of 41 and 66 yards to Denison Franklin along with a 58-yard scoring strike to Koen Fleming.

Teams of the week

Bettendorf football

Last week: After five losses in its first six games, Bettendorf pieced everything together last Friday in a 42-6 shellacking of what was a 4-2 Iowa City West squad. The Bulldogs scored 28 second-quarter points to seize control as the game was played under a continuous clock for much of the second half. QB Charlie Zimmerman had two touchdown runs and threw for two scores, and Gavin Barta stepped in for an injured Isaiah Martinez and rushed for 105 yards.

Moline girls tennis

Last week: The Maroons earned a share of the Western Big 6 Conference title Saturday with host Quincy. Powered by singles champion Karenna Zemek and third-place finisher Zayda Graham, Moline tied Quincy with 15 points. It was the fifth year in a row the Maroons have claimed at least a share of the title. Zemek defeated Sterling's Ellie Aitken in the semifinals and then knocked off last year's champion, Kate Rector of Alleman, 7-5, 6-4 in the final. Zemek was named the Big 6 MVP.

Pleasant Valley girls swimming

Last week: The Spartans clinched their first Mississippi Athletic Conference dual team title since 2015 last Thursday with a victory over Davenport Central. Then last Saturday, PV won the 28th annual United Township Panther Invitational. Sophomore Dawsyn Green recorded personal-best times in winning the 200 individual medley (2:13.52) and 100 butterfly (59.94). PV also received wins from Lauren Kathan in the 500 freestyle and Maddie Glaus in diving.