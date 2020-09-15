Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Sophie Greko
School: Moline
Sport: Swimming
Year: Junior
A returning state qualifier, Greko claimed the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle Saturday in Moline's 126-60 dual victory over Rock Island. Greko clocked in at 2 minutes, 18.81 seconds in the medley and 5:25.62 in the 500 free. She also was part of the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays. Greko has the top Illinois metro time this fall in the 50, 100, 200 and 500 frees along with the 200 IM.
Tim Nimely
School: Muscatine
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
After missing the first two games of the season with injury, Nimely rushed for 162 yards in 2½ quarters of Friday's 21-14 loss to Pleasant Valley. He became the school's all-time rushing leader with 2,572 yards, eclipsing the 2,461 yards Tanner Bohling gained from 2009-11. Nimely, who averaged nearly 7 yards a carry on Friday, has rushed for over 100 yards in a game 12 times in his career.
Kora Ruff
School: Pleasant Valley
Sport: Volleyball
Year: Junior
Ruff passed Payton Strawser to became the school's all-time assist leader in Thursday's sweep of Davenport Central. The three-year starter has 1,756 assists heading into next Tuesday's conference match against Central DeWitt. Ruff averaged 9.9 assists and 2.5 digs per set while going 40 of 42 from the service line with 10 aces in helping the sixth-ranked Spartans to a 5-0 start.
Teams of the week
Bettendorf girls swimming
Last week: Eighth in the state power rankings, Bettendorf won all 12 events in last week's dual win over Muscatine, 140-46. In fact, going into Tuesday's dual against Pleasant Valley, the Bulldogs had won every event in their two Mississippi Athletic Conference duals and took first at the Ram Relays in late August. Senior Makayla Hughbanks has the state's best six-dive total this year (288.10) and Bettendorf's 400 free relay has the state's seventh fastest time (3:47.44).
Camanche football
Last week: Just outside of the Class 2A top 10 state rankings, Camanche pieced together its second straight win with a 35-12 triumph over Tipton. Cade Everson rushed for 185 yards and two scores while also returning a punt 72 yards for a touchdown. Eric Kinkaid had 3½ tackles for loss to spur a defense which came up with two turnovers and allowed one touchdown in each half. The Indians travel to Anamosa and West Liberty the next two weeks.
Clinton volleyball
Last week: After not winning a set in its first four matches of the season, Clinton went 5-1 and took second place at the North Scott Invitational last week. The River Queens beat three state-ranked opponents in North Scott, Western Dubuque and Union Community before losing to top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier in the final. Sophomore Makayla Howard leads the offense with 3.7 kills per set while it has four players with at least 65 digs on the season.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!