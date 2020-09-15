Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

School: Pleasant Valley

Sport: Volleyball

Year: Junior

Ruff passed Payton Strawser to became the school's all-time assist leader in Thursday's sweep of Davenport Central. The three-year starter has 1,756 assists heading into next Tuesday's conference match against Central DeWitt. Ruff averaged 9.9 assists and 2.5 digs per set while going 40 of 42 from the service line with 10 aces in helping the sixth-ranked Spartans to a 5-0 start.

Teams of the week

Bettendorf girls swimming

Last week: Eighth in the state power rankings, Bettendorf won all 12 events in last week's dual win over Muscatine, 140-46. In fact, going into Tuesday's dual against Pleasant Valley, the Bulldogs had won every event in their two Mississippi Athletic Conference duals and took first at the Ram Relays in late August. Senior Makayla Hughbanks has the state's best six-dive total this year (288.10) and Bettendorf's 400 free relay has the state's seventh fastest time (3:47.44).

Camanche football