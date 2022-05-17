Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week

Jorie Hanenburg

School: North Scott

Sport: Track & field

Year: Junior

Hanenburg qualified for the Class 4A state meet in four events — discus, shot put, 400 relay and distance medley relay. She threw the shot put a school-best 40 feet, 8 inches at the state-qualifying meet, the second-best heave across the state last Thursday. She launched the discus 107-5, ran the lead leg on North Scott's winning 400 relay and led off the second-place distance medley relay.

Lauren Masengarb

School: Pleasant Valley

Sport: Girls tennis

Year: Sophomore

Masengarb qualified for the state tournament in singles for the second straight season following a regional championship last Wednesday at PV High School. She dropped just one game in winning her first two matches before knocking off Davenport Central's Maitreyi Shrikhande 6-4, 6-2 in the finals. Masengarb will look to improve on last year's seventh-place state finish next week in Waukee.

Rob Pulliam

School: Moline

Sport: Boys track & field

Year: Senior

Pulliam was named Big 6 athlete of the year at its track & field championships Saturday after capturing titles in the high jump and long jump along with finishing second in the triple jump. Pulliam soared a school-record 24 feet, 1 inch in the long jump, besting the state-qualifying standard distance by nearly two feet. He remained unbeaten in the high jump (6-5) and recorded 45-2 in the triple jump.

Teams of the week

Alleman girls soccer

Last week: Top-seeded Alleman rolled through its Class 1A regional at home, beating Indian Creek 7-0 in the championship match last Friday. It came on the heels of a 12-0 rout over DePue-Hall in the regional semifinals. Colleen Kenney and Meredith Maynard each had two goals in the win over Indian Creek, a match in which Alleman allowed only three shots and one on goal. The 15-win Pioneers square off with Byron on Wednesday in the Hinckley-Big Rock Sectional.

Geneseo boys tennis

Last week: The Maple Leafs captured their first Western Big 6 Conference tournament title at Riverside Park in Moline on Saturday. Led by doubles champions Alex Slaymaker and Thomas Robinson, Geneseo finished with 14 points — three clear of runner-up Sterling. Slaymaker and Robinson beat United Township's Dylan Kastner and Kawl Mang 6-0, 6-2 in the final. The Maple Leafs also received a fourth-place finish from the No. 2 doubles team of Connor Nelson and Eric Vergane.

United Township boys track & field

Last week: The Panthers collected their first Western Big 6 Conference title since 2018 on Saturday in Sterling. UTHS accumulated 134.5 points to edge Moline (125.5) and Quincy (113) for the championship. Logan Veloz was the squad's only conference champion (800), but the Panthers recorded 21 personal bests and had top-three finishes in half of the 18 events. Adreian Roper was second in the high jump and long jump and Alassane Ba took second in the 100 and 200.

