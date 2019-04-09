Athletes of the week

Ashlyn Hemm

School: Riverdale

Sport: Softball

Year: Sophomore

Hemm pitched a pair of two-hitters and a no-hitter for the Rams in their four wins last week. In Monday's 9-4 victory over Fulton, Hemm struck out a career-high 19 as she improved to 6-0 in the circle and Riverdale remained unbeaten in Three Rivers West Conference play. Hemm has more than 40 strikeouts in her last four outings.

Rylie Rucker

School: North Scott

Sport: Soccer

Year: Senior

In North Scott's 3-1 start to the season, Rucker has scored six goals and recorded an assist. The four-year starter has found the net in each of the team's first four matches despite suffering a fracture at the top of her tibia in her right leg late in the basketball season. Rucker already has surpassed her goal total from last year's 12-win campaign.

Noah Yahn

School: Muscatine

Sport: Track and field

Year: Sophomore

Yahn posted a career-best time of 50.52 seconds to capture the 400 meters Saturday at the Eastern Iowa Festival in Iowa City. The time, a sophomore school record, puts Yahn in the mix to qualify for the Drake Relays. Later in the meet, Yahn teamed with Eli Gaye, Zach Hardy and Owen Hazelwood to win the 1,600 meter relay in 3:31.07.

Teams of the week

Assumption girls tennis

Last week: The Knights won their six-team invitational last Saturday with 29.5 points, eight clear of runner-up Camanche. Julia Thomas won the singles crown while Caroline Bush and Lauren Dilulio teamed up for the doubles championship. Assumption's other doubles team, Audrey Jestel and Faith Resnick, placed third. The Knights also beat Davenport West and Davenport Central by 8-1 margins last week.

Central DeWitt boys golf

Last week: The back-to-back Class 3A state champions shot a meet-record 299 at the Solon Invitational last Friday. Central DeWitt had three of the top four individual finishers and five players break 80. Tanner Steffens was the meet runner-up with an even-par 72 while Drew Eden had 75 and Tucker Kinney registered a 76. The Sabers also won a triangular last week over Solon and Dyersville Beckman.

Moline baseball

Last week: The Maroons opened Western Big Six Conference play with a 6-2, 13-2 sweep of United Township last Saturday. Sam Monroe drove in seven runs in the two games while Michael Conner connected for a grand slam and six RBI. Moline followed with a 9-4 nonconference win over Rock Island on Monday. Aiden Michna was 2-for-3 with three runs knocked in as the Maroons moved to 9-4-1 on the season.