Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

School: Assumption

Sport: Track and field

Year: Senior

The DePaul softball recruit collected discus and shot put wins Saturday at the Clark Weaver Relays hosted by Linn-Mar. Wohlers threw the discus a career-best 128 feet, 7 inches on April 12 at Iowa City West to earn a spot into this week's Drake Relays. At Linn-Mar, she unleashed a career-best toss of 40-0 3/4 in the shot put, which ranked her among the top 10 in the state coming into the week.

Teams of the week

Geneseo boys soccer

Last week: Geneseo earned its first Big 6 Conference title in boys soccer following a 1-1 overtime draw with defending league champion Rock Island last Wednesday. The Maple Leafs finished the year 9-1-1, including a 6-0-1 mark in the Big 6. Hunter Clark-Holke scored off a penalty kick in the 37th minute for Geneseo against Rock Island. The back row of Mason Smith, Mitch Wirth and Carson and Charlie Rice led Geneseo, which allowed only one goal in league play.

Pleasant Valley boys tennis