Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Ellie Rickertsen
School: Northeast
Sport: Track and field
Year: Junior
Rickertsen won a maximum four events last Thursday night at the Tigerrette Relays in Tipton. She prevailed in the 100 hurdles (a season-best time of 15.26 seconds), 400 hurdles (1:08.34), ran a leg on the winning 400 relay and anchored the sprint medley relay to victory. An all-conference selection in basketball, Rickertsen qualified for the Drake Relays in both hurdle events.
Cayne Smith
School: United Township
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
The Big 6 Conference's leading rusher, Smith erupted for 277 yards and six touchdowns last Friday in United Township's 50-36 victory over Galesburg, the school's third consecutive win. Smith, with nearly 1,100 rushing yards for the season, matched a Big 6 record with the six rushing scores. He had scoring runs of 1, 1, 4, 13, 47 and 48 yards. With that, he has 17 rushing scores in five games.
Anna Wohlers
School: Assumption
Sport: Track and field
Year: Senior
The DePaul softball recruit collected discus and shot put wins Saturday at the Clark Weaver Relays hosted by Linn-Mar. Wohlers threw the discus a career-best 128 feet, 7 inches on April 12 at Iowa City West to earn a spot into this week's Drake Relays. At Linn-Mar, she unleashed a career-best toss of 40-0 3/4 in the shot put, which ranked her among the top 10 in the state coming into the week.
Teams of the week
Geneseo boys soccer
Last week: Geneseo earned its first Big 6 Conference title in boys soccer following a 1-1 overtime draw with defending league champion Rock Island last Wednesday. The Maple Leafs finished the year 9-1-1, including a 6-0-1 mark in the Big 6. Hunter Clark-Holke scored off a penalty kick in the 37th minute for Geneseo against Rock Island. The back row of Mason Smith, Mitch Wirth and Carson and Charlie Rice led Geneseo, which allowed only one goal in league play.
Pleasant Valley boys tennis
Last week: Off to a 3-0 start in Mississippi Athletic Conference duals, the Spartans won all nine flights against Linn-Mar in the championship round Saturday at the Muscatine Invitational. Going into Tuesday's dual, coach Randy Brockhage's team has yet to lose a match this season (54-0). In the No. 1 singles flight, Jake Dolphin didn't drop a game in his three matches at Muscatine. He teamed with Brady Adams for 8-0, 8-0 and 8-1 wins at No. 1 doubles.
Rockridge volleyball
Last week: The Rockets finished the season on a seven-match winning streak following a doubleheader sweep over Riverdale last Friday night — 25-20, 25-9 and then 28-30, 25-17, 25-16. That, coupled with two wins at Fulton on Thursday night, clinched the Three Rivers Conference West Division for Rockridge at 9-1. Kierney McDonald accounted for 21 kills in the wins over Riverdale, and setter Nicole Sedam distributed more than 335 assists for the season.