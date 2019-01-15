Athletes of the week
Brie Bennis
School: Maquoketa
Sport: Girls basketball
Year: Senior
Bennis averaged 22.3 points for the Cardinals in three games last week. She had a career-high 33 points last Friday in a 79-55 win over Solon. For the week, Bennis was 8 of 14 from beyond the arc and 17 of 17 at the foul line. She also hauled in eight rebounds and had five assists. For the season, Bennis is Maquoketa's leading scorer at nearly 16 points per contest.
Ashlyn Burkeybile
School: United Township
Sport: Girls bowling
Year: Junior
Burkeybile had games of 268 and 247 en route to a career-best 681 three-game series and 1,304 six-game series Saturday at Highland Park Bowl. The three- and six-game series were the best scores posted at the Moline Invitational. It was nearly a 200-pin improvement from the six-game series she bowled at the same house in early December at the United Township Invitational.
Charlie Farmer
School: Moline
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Sophomore
Farmer improved to 36-1 on the season with a championship at the 20-team Bi-State Invitational hosted by Geneseo. Farmer knocked off Iowa Class 3A sixth-ranked Lane Cowell of Fort Dodge in the 106-pound final. After snatching the lead on an escape in the third period, Farmer held on for a 6-4 win. He had two pins and a major decision before his finals win.
Teams of the week
Bellevue Marquette girls basketball
Last week: The Mohawks took an eight-game winning streak into Tuesday night's game against Midland. Marquette (14-2) topped Class 3A Anamosa (66-51) along with Tri-Rivers Conference foes Prince of Peace (51-37) and Easton Valley (64-52) last week. Senior Teona Richman averaged 17 points and nearly seven rebounds in the three games.
Davenport North boys bowling
Last week: The Wildcats won the Class AAA division of the Clinton Invitational at Plaza Lanes last Saturday. North finished with a 3,097 total, 128 pins clear of runner-up Dubuque Senior. Bryan Verdon led North with a two-game series of 463 and Matt Hutcheson had 450. North is 13-0 on the season, one of just three undefeated teams remaining in the state.
Prince of Peace boys basketball
Last week: The Irish collected three wins away from home to improve to 11-1 on the season and enter the Iowa Class 1A state rankings at No. 8. Clinton Prince of Peace blasted Bellevue Marquette (75-54), upended then-No. 6 Calamus-Wheatland (74-64) and beat Warren (58-37) at the Manny's Shootout. Kaidion Larson averaged 23.3 points in the three outings.