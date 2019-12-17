Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Derrick Bass
School: Assumption
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Freshman
Off to a 12-0 start, Bass knocked off Class 1A top-ranked Quincy Happel of Lisbon 17-2 in the 106-pound semifinals of the Mount Vernon Invitational on Saturday. Bass followed with a 13-7 win over state-ranked Dawson Schmit of Wapsie Valley in the championship bout. A former AAU state champion, Bass was 5-0 the weekend before at the Williamsburg Duals.
Anabel Blount
School: Clinton Prince of Peace
Sport: Girls basketball
Year: Junior
Blount had a season-high 30 points on 13 of 17 shooting to go along with seven rebounds, six steals and three assists for Prince of Peace in its 72-36 win over Edgewood-Colesburg. That came on the heels of a 21-point, 8-rebound showing against state-ranked North Linn. For the season, Blount is averaging 16.6 points and eight rebounds per game.
Isaiah Rivera
School: Geneseo
Sport: Boys basketball
Year: Senior
The Colorado State signee averaged 29.3 points and 10.3 rebounds in three games for the Maple Leafs last week. He had 29 points and 12 boards in a win over Moline followed by 28 points and nine rebounds against Alleman. Then in the penultimate game of the Genesis Shootout, Rivera had 31 points and 10 rebounds in a loss to Davenport Central.
Teams of the week
North Scott boys basketball
Last week: After splitting its first two games of the season, North Scott was 3-0 with wins over Pleasant Valley (55-21), Bettendorf (53-33) and Rock Island (61-58). Senior Ty Anderson averages a team-high 19 points and nine rebounds per game while senior Sam Kilburg chips in 17.4 points and 3.4 assists per contest. The Lancers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat Rock Island in the marquee game of the Genesis Shootout.
Rock Island girls bowling
Last week: The Rocks won the 10-team Panther Invitational hosted by United Township on Saturday. Rock Island finished with a 5522 total, 132 pins better than runner-up Wauconda. Heather Motley paced the Rocks with a six-game total of 1189, including a high game of 232. Sarah Steveonovic (1163) and Kelsey Freeman (1103) followed. Stevonovic broke 200 in three of her six games.
Sherrard wrestling
Last week: The Tigers captured their fourth consecutive Jim Boyd Invitational title at Riverdale High School on Saturday. With just two seniors on its roster, Sherrard totaled 252 points to beat Seneca for the championship. Dylan Russell (138 pounds) and Josh Bynum (195) won individual weight classes with pins in the finals. Sherrard had three runners-up, two thirds and three fourths in the tournament.