Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Sport: Boys basketball

Year: Senior

The Colorado State signee averaged 29.3 points and 10.3 rebounds in three games for the Maple Leafs last week. He had 29 points and 12 boards in a win over Moline followed by 28 points and nine rebounds against Alleman. Then in the penultimate game of the Genesis Shootout, Rivera had 31 points and 10 rebounds in a loss to Davenport Central.

Teams of the week

North Scott boys basketball

Last week: After splitting its first two games of the season, North Scott was 3-0 with wins over Pleasant Valley (55-21), Bettendorf (53-33) and Rock Island (61-58). Senior Ty Anderson averages a team-high 19 points and nine rebounds per game while senior Sam Kilburg chips in 17.4 points and 3.4 assists per contest. The Lancers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat Rock Island in the marquee game of the Genesis Shootout.

Rock Island girls bowling