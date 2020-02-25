Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Bryan Caves
School: Riverdale
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Junior
Caves captured his first state title last Saturday in Champaign with a 4-2 victory over Peyton Lind of Byron in the Class 1A 220-pound championship. It capped a 48-1 season for Caves, who had pins of 41 seconds, 2:43 and 5:09 in his three bouts leading up to the final. Also an all-conference football player, Caves was a state runner-up as a sophomore. He is 85-2 the past two seasons.
Troy Edmunds
School: Camanche
Sport: Bowling
Year: Junior
Edmunds rolled the highest two-game series in Iowa state tournament history Monday to claim the Class 1A individual title at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. He had games of 288 and 278 for a 566, surpassing the 555 Davenport North's Zach Fries bowled in 2013. Edmunds, with a season average of 222.4, is the school's second state bowling champion, joining Ethan Hull in 2015.
Griffin Liddle
School: Bettendorf
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Junior
Liddle finished off an unbeaten season with a Class 3A 285-pound title Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena. The Iowa football recruit had pins in each of his first three state tournament bouts before a 7-2 win over Ames' Gabriel Greenlee in the title match. Liddle, sidelined by injuries for the first half of the season, was 22-0 with 18 pins. The three-time state place winner never was taken down all season.
Teams of the week
Assumption girls basketball
Last week: The Knights earned their second state tournament berth in three seasons with a 55-42 victory over Waukon in a Class 3A regional final in Dyersville. Freshman A.J. Schubert had 23 points and 16 rebounds as Assumption outscored Waukon 36-18 in the second half and finished with a 40-15 rebounding advantage. Coach Katelyn McNamara's team has won its three postseason games by an average of 31 points.
Louisa-Muscatine girls bowling
Last week: Coach Al Jordan's team became the first program in state history to win four consecutive girls state bowling titles. The Falcons compiled a 3,043 total Monday to win the Class 1A championship by more than 320 pins at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. Whittney Morse won her third straight individual title with a two-game series of 484 while Jersey Lessenger, Shadyn Bishop and Madisyn Gerdts also were in the top 10.
Moline boys swimming
Last week: The Maroons captured their second sectional championship in three years at Rock Island on Saturday with 244 points. Moline qualified for the state meet in four events. Remington Greko took first in the 50 (21.83 seconds) and 100 freestyles (47.31) while anchoring Moline to a 10-second victory in the 400 freestyle relay along with Henry Neff, Steven Klumb and Derek Burgin. Ethan Van Meersch also won the diving competition.