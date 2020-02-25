Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Junior

Liddle finished off an unbeaten season with a Class 3A 285-pound title Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena. The Iowa football recruit had pins in each of his first three state tournament bouts before a 7-2 win over Ames' Gabriel Greenlee in the title match. Liddle, sidelined by injuries for the first half of the season, was 22-0 with 18 pins. The three-time state place winner never was taken down all season.

Teams of the week

Assumption girls basketball

Last week: The Knights earned their second state tournament berth in three seasons with a 55-42 victory over Waukon in a Class 3A regional final in Dyersville. Freshman A.J. Schubert had 23 points and 16 rebounds as Assumption outscored Waukon 36-18 in the second half and finished with a 40-15 rebounding advantage. Coach Katelyn McNamara's team has won its three postseason games by an average of 31 points.

Louisa-Muscatine girls bowling