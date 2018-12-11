Try 1 month for 99¢
Assumption's Julien Broderson, top, wrestles Beckman Catholic's Owen Grover in last year's state semifinals. Broderson pinned Grover on Saturday at the Mount Vernon Invitational to win the 195-pound crown. 

 Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times

Athletes of the week

Abe Becker

School: Maquoketa

Sport: Boys basketball

Year: Senior

The 6-foot-3 Becker had a season-high 33 points last Friday and averaged 30.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3 assists for the Cardinals in wins over Center Point-Urbana and South Tama. Becker was 18 of 28 from the field, including 11 of 19 from beyond the arc. Going into Tuesday's game, his 24.8 points per game have spurred Maquoketa to a 5-0 start and No. 2 ranking in Class 3A. 

Julien Broderson

School: Davenport Assumption

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Senior

Yet to allow a takedown in nine contested bouts this season, Broderson pinned his way through the 195-pound weight class at the Mount Vernon Invitational last Saturday. In the finals, the Iowa State signee stuck Class 1A second-ranked (220) Owen Grover of Dyersville Beckman in 2 minutes, 24 seconds. He hasn't lost a contested bout since the Battle of Waterloo in December 2016. 

Emily Lange

School: Wilton

Sport: Girls basketball

Year: Senior

The 5-foot-10 Lange buried seven 3-pointers en route to a career-high 38 points along with 11 rebounds in a 79-54 win over rival Durant last Tuesday. Lange had 21 points and five boards in a 48-32 victory against Monticello on Friday. For the season, the Division II Davenport University (Mich.) signee is averaging 23.7 points and 9 rebounds for the Beavers (6-0).

Teams of the week

Erie-Prophetstown wrestling

Last week: Powered by individual champions Tyler Smith (160 pounds), Mat Garrison (170) and Gabe Friedrichsen (182), Erie-Prophetstown rolled to the title at the Plano Reaper Classic with 241 points. Friedrichsen, undefeated in 12 matches this year, had four technical falls in the tournament. The Panthers are 6-2 in duals, including a 3-0 mark in conference competition.

Geneseo girls basketball

Last week: Off to a 9-0 start and ranked seventh in Illinois Class 3A, the Lady Leafs beat Moline last Tuesday 60-44 and clobbered DeKalb on Friday, 60-27. Winning by a margin of nearly 28 points per game, Geneseo has stymied teams with its zone defense. Coach Scott Hardison's club forced 11 turnovers and yielded just eight points in the first half against DeKalb.

Pleasant Valley boys swimming

Last week: In a field that included state powers Waukee, Dowling Catholic and Cedar Falls, Pleasant Valley won the 41st Marcussen Invitational in Cedar Falls with 493 points -- 68.5 more than Waukee. The Spartans won four events in the 200 medley relay (Nate Martell, Jacob McCredie, Kevin Burke and Will Nash), 50 free and 100 butterfly (Burke) and 100 breaststroke (McCredie).

