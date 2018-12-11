Athletes of the week
Abe Becker
School: Maquoketa
Sport: Boys basketball
Year: Senior
The 6-foot-3 Becker had a season-high 33 points last Friday and averaged 30.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3 assists for the Cardinals in wins over Center Point-Urbana and South Tama. Becker was 18 of 28 from the field, including 11 of 19 from beyond the arc. Going into Tuesday's game, his 24.8 points per game have spurred Maquoketa to a 5-0 start and No. 2 ranking in Class 3A.
Julien Broderson
School: Davenport Assumption
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Senior
Yet to allow a takedown in nine contested bouts this season, Broderson pinned his way through the 195-pound weight class at the Mount Vernon Invitational last Saturday. In the finals, the Iowa State signee stuck Class 1A second-ranked (220) Owen Grover of Dyersville Beckman in 2 minutes, 24 seconds. He hasn't lost a contested bout since the Battle of Waterloo in December 2016.
Emily Lange
School: Wilton
Sport: Girls basketball
Year: Senior
The 5-foot-10 Lange buried seven 3-pointers en route to a career-high 38 points along with 11 rebounds in a 79-54 win over rival Durant last Tuesday. Lange had 21 points and five boards in a 48-32 victory against Monticello on Friday. For the season, the Division II Davenport University (Mich.) signee is averaging 23.7 points and 9 rebounds for the Beavers (6-0).
Teams of the week
Erie-Prophetstown wrestling
Last week: Powered by individual champions Tyler Smith (160 pounds), Mat Garrison (170) and Gabe Friedrichsen (182), Erie-Prophetstown rolled to the title at the Plano Reaper Classic with 241 points. Friedrichsen, undefeated in 12 matches this year, had four technical falls in the tournament. The Panthers are 6-2 in duals, including a 3-0 mark in conference competition.
Geneseo girls basketball
Last week: Off to a 9-0 start and ranked seventh in Illinois Class 3A, the Lady Leafs beat Moline last Tuesday 60-44 and clobbered DeKalb on Friday, 60-27. Winning by a margin of nearly 28 points per game, Geneseo has stymied teams with its zone defense. Coach Scott Hardison's club forced 11 turnovers and yielded just eight points in the first half against DeKalb.
Pleasant Valley boys swimming
Last week: In a field that included state powers Waukee, Dowling Catholic and Cedar Falls, Pleasant Valley won the 41st Marcussen Invitational in Cedar Falls with 493 points -- 68.5 more than Waukee. The Spartans won four events in the 200 medley relay (Nate Martell, Jacob McCredie, Kevin Burke and Will Nash), 50 free and 100 butterfly (Burke) and 100 breaststroke (McCredie).