Athletes of the week
Keegan Anderson
School: Morrison
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
The track standout came up with three explosive scoring plays for the Mustangs in Friday's 35-6 conquest of Orion. Anderson had a 91-yard touchdown run just before halftime, returned the opening kickoff of the second half 75 yards for a score and then had an 89-yard interception return for a touchdown. The victory solidified a 9-0 regular season for Morrison.
Anabel Blount
School: Prince of Peace
Sport: Volleyball
Year: Junior
Blount recorded 30 kills in the first two matches of the Class 1A regional tournament for the Irish. After blasting a dozen in the win over Bellevue Marquette, the 5-foot-8 hitter followed with 18 kills and 22 digs Monday in a four-set victory over Easton Valley. Blount ranks third in the Tri-Rivers East Division with 3.18 kills per set and is among the top six in digs (2.9 per set).
L.J. Henderson
School: Camanche
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
Henderson filled the stat sheet for the Indians on Friday in their season-ending rout over West Burlington. He had 11 rushes for 153 yards and three touchdowns, a 17-yard reception, returned a 68-yard punt for a score, had six tackles (two for loss) and recovered a fumble on defense. Limited to four games because of his transfer from Clinton, Henderson collected eight touchdowns.
Teams of the week
Annawan-Wethersfield football
Last week: The Titans finished off their first undefeated regular season since the program became a co-op in 2008 with a 44-0 rout over Stark County. A-W limited Stark County to 131 total yards in collecting its fourth shutout of the season. Quarterback Colton Quagliano completed 12 of 21 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a rushing score. The Titans open the Class 1A playoffs at home Saturday against Lewistown.
Pleasant Valley boys cross country
Last week: Pleasant Valley nudged Class 4A top-ranked Dubuque Hempstead in a tiebreaker to claim its ninth consecutive district title last Thursday at Crow Creek Park. Propelled by champion Max Murphy and top-10 finishes from Kole Sommer, Kent Nichols and Tarun Vedula, PV closed with 32 points. The Spartans' Jack Meyers finished ahead of Hempstead's sixth runner to break the tie. PV goes for its fifth state championship Saturday in Fort Dodge.
Rock Island boys soccer
Last week: It has been a year of firsts for the Rocks. After winning its first outright Big Six Conference title earlier this month, Rock Island claimed its first regional title in program history Monday with a 3-2 win over Ottawa in the second overtime. Sophomore Alejandro Torres had the winning goal. Coach Rudy Almanza's team blew past Morris 6-1 in the regional semifinal. The Rocks went into Tuesday's sectional with a 15-match unbeaten streak.