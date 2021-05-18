Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Sport: Soccer

Year: Junior

Jansen scored a pair of goals in Muscatine's 4-2 win over Bettendorf last week and followed with a goal and two assists Thursday in the Muskies' romp over Dubuque Hempstead. Going into this week, the forward has scored a team-high 19 goals (sixth best in Iowa Class 3A) and tallied six assists. Jansen has spurred the Muskies to a 12-2 record, a share of the league lead and a No. 11 ranking in 3A.

Teams of the week

Assumption girls track and field

Last week: The Knights won the eight-team Iowa Class 3A state qualifier last Thursday in Mount Pleasant with 136 points. Assumption's Laney Fitzpatrick won the 400- and 800-meter races, Skylar Hoffman placed first in the 1,500 and Anna Wohlers prevailed in the discus. Assumption also won the 1,600 and distance medley relays. The Knights had five runner-up finishes as well. In all, coach Tim O'Neill's team qualified for this week's state meet in 14 of 19 events.

Clinton girls tennis