Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Jake Dolphin
School: Pleasant Valley
Sport: Tennis
Year: Junior
Dolphin, the No. 1 player for PV, secured his ticket to the individual state tournament with three straight-set wins last Wednesday at the Class 2A district tournament in Eldridge. Third at the state tournament as a freshman in doubles, Dolphin beat North Scott's Zach Johnson (6-1, 6-0), Muscatine's Sam Emmert (6-0, 6-1) and Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Parker Sprague (6-2, 6-3).
Ethan Farrell
School: Easton Valley
Sports: Golf
Year: Junior
Farrell was the medalist at last Friday's Class 1A sectional tournament at Little Bear Golf Club in Wyoming. Farrell shot a 78 to take top honors by five strokes as Easton Valley claimed the team championship with a 361 total. Farrell, also the medalist at the Tri-Rivers East Conference meet recently, has a nine-hole scoring average of 41 strokes per nine and 81.33 for 18 holes this spring.
Mya Jansen
School: Muscatine
Sport: Soccer
Year: Junior
Jansen scored a pair of goals in Muscatine's 4-2 win over Bettendorf last week and followed with a goal and two assists Thursday in the Muskies' romp over Dubuque Hempstead. Going into this week, the forward has scored a team-high 19 goals (sixth best in Iowa Class 3A) and tallied six assists. Jansen has spurred the Muskies to a 12-2 record, a share of the league lead and a No. 11 ranking in 3A.
Teams of the week
Assumption girls track and field
Last week: The Knights won the eight-team Iowa Class 3A state qualifier last Thursday in Mount Pleasant with 136 points. Assumption's Laney Fitzpatrick won the 400- and 800-meter races, Skylar Hoffman placed first in the 1,500 and Anna Wohlers prevailed in the discus. Assumption also won the 1,600 and distance medley relays. The Knights had five runner-up finishes as well. In all, coach Tim O'Neill's team qualified for this week's state meet in 14 of 19 events.
Clinton girls tennis
Last week: Clinton claimed its first Mississippi Athletic Conference title since 2013 last Tuesday at Bettendorf. The River Queens finished with 21.5 points, 4.5 clear of runner-up Pleasant Valley. Coach Cindy Rasche's squad won four super set tiebreakers in championship matches. Anna Current (No. 3), Kallyn Keefer (No. 4) and Jayden Kissack (No. 6) won titles along with Abby Struble and Current at No. 1 doubles and Keefer and Kissack at No. 3 doubles.
Sherrard baseball
Last week: After losing four of its first six games, Sherrard has won five straight and six of its last seven outings. The Tigers have a pair of wins over Fulton along with victories against Ridgewood, Princeton and Rockridge. Pitcher Brady Hartman struck out 12 and allowed just two hits and Clayton Matkovic had two hits and scored two runs in a 5-0 triumph over Fulton last Thursday. Hartman was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs against Ridgewood last Tuesday.