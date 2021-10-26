Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
John Argo
School: Assumption
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
Argo carried the ball a career-high 40 times for a career-best 301 yards and four scores last Friday night in the Knights' 42-14 road win over Maquoketa. His longest scoring run covered 55 yards. Argo also led Assumption with eight tackles and had one of the team's three picks. For the season, the 6-foot, 205-pounder has rushed for a metro-best 1,264 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Saiheed Jah
School: Moline
Sport: Boys soccer
Year: Junior
After scoring a goal in last week's regional semifinal against Joliet Central, Jah had a hat trick last Friday in Moline's regional final win over Joliet West. A state place winner in the 110-high and 300 hurdles last spring in track & field, Jah had goals in the ninth, 57th and 74th minutes for the Maroons, who were 17-3-3 heading into Tuesday's sectional semifinal. Jah has 10 goals in Moline's last four matches.
Grace Veach
School: Pleasant Valley
Sport: Swimming
Year: Senior
Veach was part of three victories last Thursday in PV's 106-80 dual win over Moline at George F. Senneff Pool. Veach prevailed in the 50 freestyle (26.42 seconds), 100 backstroke (1:06.41) and teamed with Abby Buechel, Taylor Buhr and Leah Patton to take the 200 medley relay. Veach has the second best time on PV's roster this fall in the 50 free (26.07) and 100 backstroke (1:02.80).
Teams of the week
Camanche football
Last week: Camanche collected its third consecutive win and sixth in the last seven games with a 35-20 playoff victory over Dubuque Wahlert last Friday. Mike Delzell passed for 288 yards and accounted for four touchdowns in the game; Eric Kinkaid rushed for 119 yards and Tucker Dickherber had 150 receiving yards. The Storm (6-3) rallied from a 13-0 deficit to reach the Class 2A Round of 16. Coach Dustin Coit's team plays at Waukon on Friday night.
Riverdale boys cross country
Last week: The Rams captured their first IHSA Class 1A regional crown last Saturday at Centennial Park in Rock Falls. Riverdale had the top three finishers in champion Tommy Murray (15 minutes, 30 seconds), runner-up Landis Musser (15:40) and bronze medalist Peyton Sand (16:17). Senior Cameron Overton also cracked the top 10 for Riverdale, which finished with 26 points and was 34 clear of Sterling Newman. The Rams run at sectionals in Oregon on Saturday.
Rockridge football
Last week: Peyton Locke rushed for 215 yards and quarterback Brayden Deem had more than 270 total yards as Rockridge beat Orion 49-28 in a must-win game last Friday. The Rockets (5-4) qualified for the IHSA Class 2A playoffs with the victory, their first appearance since 2018, and will play Tri-Valley in a first-round game Saturday afternoon. Deem ran for five scores and threw a touchdown pass as Rockridge outscored Orion 28-14 in the second half.