Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week

Addison Binnie

School: Clinton

Sport: Football

Year: Senior

Binnie carried the ball 14 times for 231 yards and three touchdowns, including a 70-yarder, last Friday as the River Kings clobbered Mount Pleasant 49-26. The quarterback has rushed for 1,045 yards and 16 touchdowns along with throwing for 780 yards and four scores. He ranks among the top five in Class 4A rushing and all-purpose yardage. Binnie also is among the River Kings' leading tacklers.

Zayda Graham

School: Moline

Sport: Girls tennis

Year: Junior

Graham collected her first IHSA Class 2A sectional singles title last Friday with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over teammate and top seed Karenna Zemek in the final at Bloomington. Seeded second coming into the tournament, Graham posted 6-0, 6-1 and 6-1, 6-3 wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals. A state qualifier in doubles last year, Graham will make her state singles debut Thursday.

Rubi Tapia-Macias

School: United Township

Sport: Cross country

Year: Freshman

Tapia-Macias was named the Western Big 6 Conference's girls most valuable runner after winning the league meet last Thursday at Empire Park. She set a personal best with a time of 18 minute, 6 seconds, more than a three-second victory over Quincy's Olivia Schuering. Tapia-Macias, with three wins this season, was the school's first female WB6 champion since Brooke Ashcraft in 2003.

Teams of the week

Morrison football

Last week: The Mustangs' playoff hopes looked bleak a couple of weeks ago, but they have responded with lopsided victories over Orion (55-13) and LeRoy (56-7) to get back to .500 on the season. Thanks to the play of its offensive line, Morrison accumulated more than 400 yards of offense against LeRoy. The Mustangs also returned a blocked punt for a touchdown. Morrison can become playoff eligible with a win over Erie-Prophetstown (4-4) on Friday night.

Pleasant Valley volleyball

Last week: The Spartans secured their sixth consecutive Mississippi Athletic Conference championship last week with wins over Class 3A second-ranked Assumption and Central DeWitt. Winners of 39 straight league matches dating back to 2018, PV knocked off Assumption in four sets on the road and followed with a sweep of Central DeWitt. Siena Roethler had 68 assists in the wins. Coach Amber Hall's team takes a 25-6 record into Thursday's 5A regional semifinal.

Tipton boys cross country

Last week: Fueled by four of the top-12 finishers, Tipton won the River Valley Conference championship in Iowa City last Tuesday. The Tigers finished with 56 points, a dozen clear of second-place Monticello. Clay Bohlmann was the meet runner-up with a time of 16 minutes, 54 seconds for 5,000 meters. Ty Nichols was fourth, Maxson Fogg fifth and Caleb Bohlmann 12th. Seeking a fourth state title in five years, Tipton runs at Monticello on Thursday in the state qualifier.