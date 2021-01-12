Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

School: Calamus-Wheatland

Sport: Basketball

Year: Senior

Schnede averaged 28.3 points and 12 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 60% from the field in the Warriors' wins over Central City, Bellevue Marquette and Alburnett. Schnede had a season-high 34 points and 12 boards against Marquette on Tuesday and followed with 30 points and 16 boards versus Alburnett on Thursday. He is averaging 18.4 points per game for the year.

Teams of the week

Central DeWitt girls basketball

Last week: Ranked fourth in Iowa Class 4A, Central DeWitt snapped North Scott's 39-game win streak last Tuesday with a 51-36 Mississippi Athletic Conference triumph in DeWitt. Grace Pierce made five 3-pointers and had 15 points to spur the Sabers, who followed it with a 55-28 rout over Clinton on Friday. Allison Meadows led Central DeWitt with 16 points in that contest. Coach Chad Specht's team is 8-0, one of just three unbeaten teams left in 4A.

North Scott wrestling