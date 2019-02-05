Athletes of the week
Charlie Bunn
School: Bettendorf
Sport: Swimming
Year: Junior
Named the district swimmer of the year Saturday at Davenport Central, Bunn claimed the 50 and 100 freestyles along with swimming on the victorious 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Bunn goes into this weekend's state meet in Iowa City seeded first in all four of his events. He owns the state's top time this year in the 50 free (20.95) and 100 free (45.72).
Heather Motley
School: Rock Island
Sport: Bowling
Year: Junior
Motley, on the heels of a runner-up performance at the Western Big Six Conference meet, won the individual title Saturday at the Moline Regional with a six-game series of 1,271. She had games of 236, 213, 195, 189, 224 and 214 as the Rocks finished third in the team competition to qualify for Saturday's sectional in Morris.
Keshawn Pegues
School: Davenport Central
Sport: Basketball
Year: Senior
Pegues averaged 25.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3 steals in two games last week for the state-ranked Blue Devils. He was 19 of 35 from the field in a victory over Assumption and a setback to Davenport North. For the season, the 6-foot-3 Pegues is second in the Mississippi Athletic Conference in scoring (19.6 ppg.) and first in rebounding (9.3 rpg.)
Teams of the week
Easton Valley girls basketball
Last week: The RiverHawks have won 11 of their last 13 games since Dec. 14, including six straight, heading into next week's Class 1A regional tournament. Senior Sadie Zaruba has averaged more than 20 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals per game in the win streak. Easton Valley, coming off a 72-57 win over Prince of Peace on Monday, has held four teams below 50 points during the streak.
Orion wrestling
Last week: The Chargers captured their first regional championship since 2008 on Saturday at Sherrard. Orion had four individual champions — Ethan Meisenburg (126 pounds), Mason Loete (138), Ray Herd (170) and Logan Lee (285) — to finish with 177 points and qualify for the Sterling Newman team sectional later this month. The Chargers qualified eight wrestlers for this weekend's individual sectional in Byron.
Riverdale girls basketball
Last week: Coach Jay Hatch's squad ended Sherrard's reign of eight straight Three Rivers Athletic Conference West Division championships Saturday with a 39-25 victory over the Tigers. Shae Hanrahan and Molly Sharp each had nine points for the Rams, who have leaned on their defense to win 19 games in 25 outings this season. Riverdale held Sherrard scoreless for the first six-plus minutes of the contest.