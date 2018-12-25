Athletes of the week
Caleb Delzell
School: Camanche
Sport: Boys basketball
Year: Junior
The 6-foot-7 Delzell averaged 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Class 2A fourth-ranked Indians in wins over Bellevue and ninth-ranked West Branch. Delzell has filled the stat sheet in Camanche's first eight games. Besides being second on the team in scoring (15.6 ppg.), he's first in rebounds, assists and free-throw percentage.
Cierra McNamee
School: Moline
Sport: Girls basketball
Year: Junior
McNamee averaged 14.7 points over the week, helping the Maroons go 2-1 over that stretch. McNamee scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Moline snapped a four-game losing streak with a 37-33 win over Alleman. She then scored 19 in a win over Naperville Central and 15 in a loss to sixth-ranked Rockton Hononegah.
Jack Patting
School: Alleman
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Sophomore
After being selected as the most outstanding wrestler in the lower weight classes at the Erie tournament earlier this month, the 145-pounder was named Illinois' top wrestler at Saturday's Muddy Water Duals. Patting, a state place winner last season, was 5-0 with four pins. Included in that was a fall over Iowa Class 3A top-ranked Eli Loyd of Pleasant Valley.
Teams of the week
Bettendorf wrestling
Last week: After sweeping Burlington and Davenport West in conference duals, the Bulldogs were the only squad to go unbeaten in the 12-team bi-state Muddy Water Duals. Bettendorf (13-1) knocked off Moline (39-29) and Geneseo (45-12) in the featured rounds. Sophomore Griffin Liddle was named most outstanding wrestler for the Iowa side after going 5-0 with an ultimate tiebreak win over state-ranked Billy Blaser of Geneseo.
Maquoketa boys basketball
Last week: Heading into the holiday break with a 9-0 record, the second-ranked team in Iowa Class 3A won at third-ranked West Delaware last Tuesday, 40-35, and followed with a 49-37 victory against Dyersville Beckman. Maquoketa has held its last five opponents below 50 points. Macklin Shanahan had 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots against West Delaware.
Pleasant Valley girls basketball
Last week: The Spartans made it to the holiday break unscathed with a 10-0 record, which includes a 56-46 win over Davenport North and a 49-33 victory over Bettendorf last week. Pleasant Valley has held six of its first 10 opponents to season lows in scoring. Carli Spelhaug is averaging 17 points, 3.8 assists and 4.9 steals while Adrea Arthofer is averaging 7.1 rebounds per game.