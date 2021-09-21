 Skip to main content
Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week
091421-qc-spt-bett-pv-swim-022

Bettendorf’s Alyssa Witt shows her winning form in taking the 100-yard butterfly and leading a Bulldog sweep of the top three spots during last Tuesday's dual meet victory over hosting Pleasant Valley.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Athletes of the week

Drew Hall

School: Rockridge

Sport: Golf

Year: Senior

Hall was the medalist at the Wayne Brinkmeier Invitational held at Byron Hills Golf Course on Saturday. He matched a school record with a 4-under 68. It capped a stellar week for the team's No. 1 player, who shot a 73 to earn medalist honors last Tuesday at the Monmouth-Roseville Invitational. He also posted a 39 in a nine-hole triangular win against Sterling Newman and Riverdale.

Gavin Kramer

School: Northeast

Sport: Football

Year: Freshman

Kramer completed 27 of 34 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns last Friday in Northeast's 42-41 overtime win over Anamosa. Kramer also rushed for 40 yards and a score as Northeast improved to 2-2 on the season. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has completed more than 62% of his passes for 686 yards and six touchdowns versus no interceptions for the season.

Alyssa Witt

School: Bettendorf

Sport: Swimming

Year: Junior

Witt accounted for four victories last Tuesday during Bettendorf's 98-88 dual win over Pleasant Valley. She prevailed in the 50 freestyle in 25.96 seconds and took first in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.93. The junior also swam the lead leg on the Bulldogs' winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Witt ranks among the state's top 15 in the 100 fly, and both relays are inside the state's top 10.

Teams of the week

Assumption volleyball

Last week: After sweeping Muscatine in a conference match last Tuesday, the Class 3A second-ranked Knights won all four matches at the Clinton Invitational on Saturday to claim the crown. Assumption beat Camanche and Cedar Rapids Jefferson in straight sets, followed by a semifinal win over Clinton and then a three-set win over 2A third-ranked Wilton in the final. Junior A.J. Schubert had 20 kills and senior Carly Rolf distributed 37 assists in the championship match.

Clinton football

Last week: Coach Nate Herrig collected his first win as head coach at his alma mater with Friday's 28-0 triumph over Maquoketa. The victory snapped a 24-game losing skid for the program. Quarterback Jai Jensen completed 11 of 16 throws for 319 yards and three scores. Zach Connell and Addison Binnie each had more than 100 yards receiving, and the defense picked off three passes and pitched its first shutout since beating Dubuque Wahlert 41-0 on Sept. 14, 2018.

Erie-Prophetstown football

Last week: The Panthers dropped their first two games of the season, but they have rebounded with a 55-0 rout over Sherrard and a 50-48 victory over Class 2A fifth-ranked Rockridge last Friday. Quarterback Kolby Franks and tailback Connor Sibley have triggered E-P's offensive output the past two weeks. Franks had 290 total yards and six touchdowns in the win over the Rockets. It had been six years since E-P won consecutive games in the same season.

