Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week

Chance Dreyer

School: Assumption

Sport: Baseball

Year: Senior

Dreyer hit safely in all six games for Class 3A third-ranked Assumption last week. He was 11-for-23 (.478) with five doubles, a home run and eight RBIs. He also was the winning pitcher against Central DeWitt after working six innings and striking out 13. For the season, Dreyer is hitting a team-best .421 with eight extra-base hits and 16 RBIs. He is also 1-0 on the mound with a 1.56 ERA.

Madison Kluever

School: Northeast

Sport: Softball

Year: Sophomore

After missing most of last season with an injury, Kluever has been dominant in the circle for the Rebels. In four victories last week, Kluever pitched 22 2/3 innings and allowed just three runs, six walks and seven hits while striking out 43. In Northeast's win over Bellevue, Kluever fanned 16 in six innings and also had a hit and two RBIs. She is 9-0 with a 0.83 ERA in nearly 51 innings this season.

Hayley Madlock

School: Wilton

Sport: Softball

Year: Junior

The catcher smacked three home runs and knocked in seven runs for Wilton in its 14-1 rout over Davenport Central last week. She also had a hit and an RBI in the second game of the doubleheader. Through 10 games, Madlock is hitting .424 with a team-best four home runs, 15 RBIs and a slugging percentage near .850. Madlock has already eclipsed her home run total from a season ago.

Teams of the week

Assumption boys soccer

Last week: Assumption sent its head coach Greg Zeller out a champion. The Knights claimed their first state championship in 19 years with a 2-1 win (3-1 in penalty kicks) over Western Christian in the Class 1A title game. The Knights beat North Fayette Valley in the quarterfinals and Dyersville Beckman in the semifinals. In the title match, keeper Alex Milton turned away three PKs to aid the Knights. Zeller announced earlier this spring he was retiring from coaching.

Pleasant Valley boys soccer

Last week: A sixth seed seems to suit PV just fine. A year after capturing the Class 3A title with that seed, the Spartans did it again. They beat Iowa City West in the quarterfinals, Cedar Rapids Prairie in the semifinals and outlasted Waukee Northwest in a shootout in the final. PV closed the year with a 19-1 record and avenged its only loss of the season to Northwest. Coach Wayne Ward's team didn't surrender a goal at the state tournament for the second straight season.

Rockridge softball

Last week: The Rockets became the first school to win IHSA state titles in back-to-back seasons with an unbeaten record. Rockridge rallied from a 4-0 deficit in the Class 2A championship game to beat Freeburg 5-4 in 11 innings Saturday in Peoria. Senior Keaton Frere had a two-out, run-scoring double in the 11th inning for the go-ahead run. It capped a 35-0 season for coach John Nelson's program, which has won 65 consecutive games dating back to June 2019.

