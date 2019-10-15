Athletes of the week
Nolan DeLong
School: Durant
Sport: Football
Year: Freshman
The tailback carried the ball 38 times for a career-high 245 yards and two touchdowns last Friday in a 34-13 win over Highland. He had touchdowns on Durant's first two scores, including a 57-yard run. He also had 8.5 tackles on defense — six for loss and three sacks. DeLong has 844 yards on the ground for the season with six scores. He's second on the team with 41 tackles.
Max Murphy
School: Pleasant Valley
Sport: Cross country
Year: Senior
Murphy rolled to nearly a 27-second victory Saturday in the 3-mile race at the Sterling Invitational. The Iowa commit crossed in 15 minutes, 27 seconds, helping the Spartans to the team title with 37 points — 20 better than second-place Oswego. It was Murphy's third individual win of the season, joining titles he won at River Valley Invitational and Bud Williams Invitational.
Emma Powell
School: North Scott
Sport: Volleyball
Year: Senior
Powell sparked the Class 4A fourth-ranked Lancers to a 7-0 record in the past week. She had 12 kills, 23 digs and was 16 of 16 serving in a four-set win over Muscatine last Wednesday. The outside hitter posted 23 kills in five weekend wins at the Clear Creek Amana tournament. Then on Monday against Davenport North, Powell had team highs of 13 kills and 11 digs.
Teams of the week
Midland football
Last week: Since back-to-back lopsided losses to state-ranked Turkey Valley and Easton Valley, Midland has responded with three straight wins. The latest was a 24-22 victory over Springville on Friday. It kept Midland in the hunt for a possible at-large berth in 8-player if it can win the final two weeks of the regular season. Senior Britan Martens rushed for 254 yards and three touchdowns. He also collected two interceptions on defense.
Moline volleyball
Last week: In coach Sarah Fetter's first season, the Maroons earned at least a share of the Western Big Six title with last Thursday's 25-7, 25-16 triumph over Quincy. It is the fourth straight season the Maroons have been league champions. Moline, which wrapped up the conference slate 12-2, ran off 14 consecutive points early in the opening set to seize control against Quincy. Sophomore Ella Ramsay had 10 kills and a block for Moline.
Riverdale boys golf
Last week: The Rams claimed Class 1A regional and sectional championships in the past week. After shooting a 318 to win the Peru St. Bede regional, coach Trent Groves' squad fired a 336 Monday to take the sectional by one stroke over Winnetka at Freeport. It was the program's third consecutive sectional crown. Ryan Bussert shot 79 while Ashton Sutton posted 82 for the Rams, who will play at the state tournament this weekend.