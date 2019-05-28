Athletes of the week
Ruby Kappeler
School: Durant
Sport: Softball
Year: Senior
In last week's River Valley Conference doubleheader sweep over West Branch, the outfielder was 8-for-9 with four runs, four extra-base hits (two of those homers), eight RBI and four stolen bases. Kappeler, batting in the lead-off spot for the Class 2A top-ranked Wildcats, is hitting .727 in three games. She batted .305 with 27 RBI for 32-3 Durant last summer.
Kyle Kruthoff
School: Erie-Prophetstown
Sport: Track and field
Year: Senior
Recovering from a torn ligament in his right ankle that sidelined him for a couple of weeks in the season, Kruthoff cleared 16 feet, 8 inches to repeat as Illinois Class 1A state champion in the pole vault last weekend in Charleston. The mark topped the previous 1A state record and he became the first Erie track and field athlete to repeat as an individual state champion.
Jack West
School: Davenport North
Sport: Baseball
Year: Junior
The outfielder had four hits, scored six times, drove in six runs and stole two bases for the Wildcats in their doubleheader sweep over Maquoketa last Wednesday. West, hitting third in coach Cory Wachal's lineup, led a North offense that put together 23 runs on 22 hits in the two games. West was the team's second-leading hitter last summer as a sophomore at .323.
Teams of the week
Alleman baseball
Last week: The Pioneers pulled off two comebacks in about 60 hours to reach the Illinois Class 2A state tournament for the seventh time in program history. Alleman scored two runs in the seventh inning to knock off defending state champion Hall 8-7 in the sectional title game in Byron, and then rallied from a 4-0 hole to clip Brimfield-Elmwood 7-5 in Monday's super-sectional at Moline. Coach Jerry Burkhead's team is 27-13 going into Friday's state semifinal.
Bettendorf boys soccer
Last week: After dropping a 3-0 match to league champion Pleasant Valley in the regular season, Bettendorf avenged that loss with a shootout win over its rival in a Class 3A substate final Saturday at Spartan Stadium. Neither team scored in 100 minutes (80 regulation, 20 overtimes). Bettendorf edged PV 3-2 in six rounds of the shootout. Keeper Micah Poole made three consecutive stops in PKs to secure the school's 20th trip to the state tournament.
Rockridge softball
Last week: Thanks to a 10-run outburst in the sixth inning Monday, Rockridge broke free from a 1-1 game and clobbered Sterling Newman 11-1 in a Class 2A super-sectional contest in Peoria. The win secured the Rockets' third trip to state in the past four seasons. Coach John Nelson's squad has tallied 54 runs in five postseason games, including four straight contests of 10 or more. Loyola-Chicago recruit Amelia Thomas pitched a four-hitter Monday to move to 11-0.