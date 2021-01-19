Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Finley Hall
School: West Liberty
Sport: Basketball
Year: Sophomore
Hall had a season-high 30 points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists during West Liberty's 75-54 win over Wilton last Tuesday. She followed with 15 points and six rebounds in the Comets' 66-48 triumph over Mid-Prairie on Friday. The 5-foot-7 guard buried four 3-pointers in the game against Wilton. Hall is averaging 17.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the 8-3 Comets.
Bradley Hill
School: Bettendorf
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Junior
Ranked third at 195 pounds, Hill bumped up a weight and beat second-ranked Luke Walker of Waverly-Shell Rock 6-3 in the 220-pound final at Bettendorf's Midwest Shootout last Saturday. Hill, without a loss this season, pinned his first two opponents in the tournament before two takedowns helped him hand Walker his first loss of the season. Hill was a state place winner at 170 pounds last year.
Dasean Mingo
School: Clinton Prince of Peace
Sport: Basketball
Year: Senior
Mingo averaged 28.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals last week for the Irish in games against Bellevue Marquette and Calamus-Wheatland. The 6-foot guard knocked down 13 of 25 shots and had a season-high 33 points in the 64-58 win over Marquette. Mingo, an exchange student who spent part of last season with Clinton, had 24 points and eight rebounds against Cal-Wheat last Friday.
Teams of the week
Davenport Central boys swimming
Last week: The Blue Devils handled Burlington 111-58 in a dual meet on Thursday and then traveled to Burlington on Saturday and captured the seven-team Grayhound Invitational with 383 points, 41 clear of runner-up Muscatine. Kyle Hopewell had wins in the 100 butterfly (51.93 seconds) and 100 backstroke (56.69) while the Blue Devils claimed the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. Austin Seibert, Carter Sullivan and Hopewell were on both relays.
North Scott boys bowling
Last week: After beating Bettendorf in a dual meet last Tuesday by six pins, the Lancers compiled a 3059 total to win their division of the River King Invitational on Saturday at Plaza Bowl in Clinton. Sophomore Nik Davis had a 466 two-game series (high game of 243) and Lex Adkisson compiled a 411 series for North Scott. North Scott is off to a 12-1 start this season, with its lone loss coming to Central DeWitt in early December.
Pleasant Valley wrestling
Last week: PV went to the J-Hawk Invitational in Cedar Rapids on Saturday and won the 13-team event with 199.5 points. The Spartans didn't have any individual champions, but had three second-place finishers in Hunter Meyrer (138 pounds), Ryan Kammerer (170) and Luke Vonderhaar (220) along with three third-place finishers. The Spartans began the week with lopsided wins over Davenport West and Davenport Central in a conference triangular.