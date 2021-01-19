Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

School: Clinton Prince of Peace

Sport: Basketball

Year: Senior

Mingo averaged 28.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals last week for the Irish in games against Bellevue Marquette and Calamus-Wheatland. The 6-foot guard knocked down 13 of 25 shots and had a season-high 33 points in the 64-58 win over Marquette. Mingo, an exchange student who spent part of last season with Clinton, had 24 points and eight rebounds against Cal-Wheat last Friday.

Teams of the week

Davenport Central boys swimming

Last week: The Blue Devils handled Burlington 111-58 in a dual meet on Thursday and then traveled to Burlington on Saturday and captured the seven-team Grayhound Invitational with 383 points, 41 clear of runner-up Muscatine. Kyle Hopewell had wins in the 100 butterfly (51.93 seconds) and 100 backstroke (56.69) while the Blue Devils claimed the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. Austin Seibert, Carter Sullivan and Hopewell were on both relays.

North Scott boys bowling