Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

120319-qct-spt-ns-north-girls-038a.jpg

North Scott's Presley Case had 11 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds last Saturday in a win over Geneseo.

Athletes of the week

Presley Case

School: North Scott

Sport: Girls basketball

Year: Senior

The point guard had 11 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds Saturday night in Class 4A top-ranked North Scott's 67-51 win over Geneseo at the IHMVCU Shootout. Named co-MVP for the game with teammate Grace Boffeli, Case leads 4A with 101 assists on the season. She had seven rebounds and eight assists Friday in a 55-45 victory over Pleasant Valley.

Coltin Quagliano

School: Wethersfield

Sport: Boys basketball

Year: Junior

Quagliano poured in 33 points, dished out seven assists, grabbed six rebounds and had three steals last Friday in Wethersfield's 66-62 Lincoln Trail Conference win over rival Annawan. Already with a triple-double this season, Quagliano is averaging more than 25 points per game for the Class 1A 10th-ranked Geese. He is closing in on second place on the school's all-time scoring list.

Keaton Zeimet

School: Central DeWitt

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Junior

Zeimet claimed a championship at the prestigious Bob Lueders Invitational in Clinton last Saturday. The 113-pounder had pins of 43 seconds and 1 minute, 25 seconds along with a 15-0 technical fall and a 7-5 victory over Lisbon's Cade Siebrecht in the finals. A two-time state place winner, Zeimet is 29-1 on the season and has won the Lueders tournament twice.

Teams of the week

Bellevue Marquette girls basketball

Last week: Winners of 11 straight and ranked third in Iowa Class 1A, the Mohawks beat Easton Valley (61-48), Calamus-Wheatland (46-34) and Midland (53-33) in the past seven days. Senior Miranda Peters averaged 16.7 points and 9.7 rebounds in those three victories. Marquette, first place in the Tri-Rivers East Division, has held 15 of its 16 opponents this season below 50 points.

Easton Valley boys basketball

Last week: The top-ranked team in Iowa Class 1A is one of just five unbeaten teams remaining in the state entering Tuesday night. The River Hawks clobbered Bellevue Marquette (81-38), Cedar Valley Christian (94-41) and Lena-Winslow (66-36) at the Eric Ottens Shootout. Coach Dan Beck's team is averaging almost 77 points per game and shooting better than 41% from beyond the arc.

Moline boys swimming

Last week: The Maroons finished in second place at the United Township Invitational on Saturday with 221 points, just 14 behind champion Sterling. Senior standout Remington Greko captured a championship in the 100 freestyle and second-place finish in the 50 freestyle. He teamed with Derek Burgin, Phineas VanVooren and Steven Klumb for a 200 freestyle relay title in 1 minute, 32.30 seconds.

