Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Junior

Zeimet claimed a championship at the prestigious Bob Lueders Invitational in Clinton last Saturday. The 113-pounder had pins of 43 seconds and 1 minute, 25 seconds along with a 15-0 technical fall and a 7-5 victory over Lisbon's Cade Siebrecht in the finals. A two-time state place winner, Zeimet is 29-1 on the season and has won the Lueders tournament twice.

Teams of the week

Bellevue Marquette girls basketball

Last week: Winners of 11 straight and ranked third in Iowa Class 1A, the Mohawks beat Easton Valley (61-48), Calamus-Wheatland (46-34) and Midland (53-33) in the past seven days. Senior Miranda Peters averaged 16.7 points and 9.7 rebounds in those three victories. Marquette, first place in the Tri-Rivers East Division, has held 15 of its 16 opponents this season below 50 points.

Easton Valley boys basketball