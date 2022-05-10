Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week

Mya Jansen

School: Muscatine

Sport: Girls soccer

Year: Senior

Jansen recorded two hat tricks in the past week. She tallied four goals and an assist in an 11-0 rout over Burlington on Saturday. Then in Monday's 6-0 victory over Central DeWitt, Jansen had three goals. Off to play at Wartburg College in the fall, Jansen also had a goal and two assists in a 6-5 loss to Bettendorf. Jansen has a team-high 16 goals and 10 assists this spring for the state-ranked Muskies.

Nicholas Patrick

School: Alleman

Sport: Boys tennis

Year: Freshman

Patrick has been untouchable to this point in his freshman season. Ranked in the top 20 nationally for his class by Tennis Recruiting Network, Patrick won three matches by 6-0, 6-0 margins Saturday at the Moline Invitational. Patrick is 10-0 in singles and 7-0 in doubles this spring. He has yet to drop more than two games in a singles match this spring. He'll chase his first Big 6 title this weekend.

Annie Wirth

School: Geneseo

Sport: Girls track & field

Year: Junior

Wirth cleared 5 feet, 9 inches in the high jump to establish a Geneseo High School record at last Friday's Western Big 6 Meet. It also matched the best jump in Illinois this season. Named the league's most valuable athlete, Wirth won the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 8 1/2 inches. She took second to teammate Ali Rapps in the 300 hurdles (45.08 seconds) and ran on Geneseo's winning 1,600 relay.

Teams of the week

Bettendorf girls track & field

Last week: The Bulldogs won their first conference championship in 15 years last Thursday at Muscatine High School. Bettendorf amassed 162.5 points to edge rival Pleasant Valley by six points. Avery Horner won the 100, 200 and anchored the winning 800 relay while Maya Williams (400), McKenzie Borden (100 hurdles) and the 1,600 relay also picked up victories. Brooke Magistrelli (long jump), Hannah Beintema (800) and Borden (400 hurdles) took second.

Moline softball

Last week: After a tumultuous start, 10 losses in its first 12 games, Moline has run off nine straight victories heading into Wednesday's game against United Township. The Maroons have climbed to second place in the Big 6 standings behind Rock Island. Moline has wins over Rock Island, Orion, Normal West and a sweep over Normal Community in the past week. Macy Walston, Kaylie Holtam and Emersyn Rasso each had three hits in the victory over Normal West.

Tipton boys track & field

Last week: Tipton claimed the 14-team River Valley Conference championship last Thursday in Monticello with 105 points. Freshman Clay Bohlmann prevailed in the 800 (2 minutes, 2.67 seconds) and 1,600 (4:34.93) while Tipton was first in the distance medley and 3,200 relays. Tipton had second-place finishes from Ty Nichols (800), Bohlmann (3,200) and the shuttle hurdle relay. Bohlmann ranks among the top 10 in Class 2A in the three distance events.

