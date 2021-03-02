Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

School: Camanche

Sport: Girls bowling

Year: Junior

Stewart bowled games of 222 and 244 for a 466 to finish second at the Iowa Class 1A state bowling tournament last week in Waterloo. Just 12 pins behind the individual state champion, Stewart's performance fueled Camanche to a second-place finish in the team race. Stewart, who had a 300 game earlier in the year, sports the second-best average for Camanche at 195.35 per game.

Teams of the week

Clinton boys bowling

Last week: The Clinton bowling team won its first state championship in 11 years last Wednesday at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. The River Kings finished with a 3,409 total, the highest score for a state championship squad in any class since Davenport North had 3,633 in 2013. Clinton's Cooper Kohl was the Class 2A individual champion with games of 252 and 268 for a 520 series. Dominick Judge placed fifth for the River Kings after bowling games of 247 and 223.

Easton Valley boys basketball