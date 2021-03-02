Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Emarion Ellis
School: Assumption
Sport: Boys basketball
Year: Senior
Ellis averaged 21 points, 4 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game in Assumption's postseason wins over Fairfield and Cedar Rapids Xavier last week. The University of Texas recruit had 17 points and 7 assists against Fairfield and followed with 25 points (12 of 14 at the foul line) during the 53-49 victory over Xavier. Ellis, sidelined for much of the season with injury, averages almost 17 points per tilt.
Amarion Nimmers
School: Rock Island
Sport: Boys basketball
Year: Junior
Nimmers had a season-high 31 points in the Rocks' 70-60 road win over state-ranked Galesburg last Tuesday. He followed with 14 points in a road triumph against Quincy last Friday and then collected 16 points and nine rebounds in a home victory versus Sterling on Saturday. The 6-foot-2 Nimmers, who has helped the Rocks to eight straight wins, is the team's second-leading scorer.
Michelle Stewart
School: Camanche
Sport: Girls bowling
Year: Junior
Stewart bowled games of 222 and 244 for a 466 to finish second at the Iowa Class 1A state bowling tournament last week in Waterloo. Just 12 pins behind the individual state champion, Stewart's performance fueled Camanche to a second-place finish in the team race. Stewart, who had a 300 game earlier in the year, sports the second-best average for Camanche at 195.35 per game.
Teams of the week
Clinton boys bowling
Last week: The Clinton bowling team won its first state championship in 11 years last Wednesday at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. The River Kings finished with a 3,409 total, the highest score for a state championship squad in any class since Davenport North had 3,633 in 2013. Clinton's Cooper Kohl was the Class 2A individual champion with games of 252 and 268 for a 520 series. Dominick Judge placed fifth for the River Kings after bowling games of 247 and 223.
Easton Valley boys basketball
Last week: The River Hawks (22-0) outlasted Wapello 50-48 in double overtime of the district final last Tuesday and then beat New London 61-43 in the Class 1A substate final last Saturday to earn their first state tournament berth in seven seasons. Senior Kaleb Cornilsen had 22 points and 15 rebounds in the substate victory. With the exception of Wapello, coach Dan Beck's team won its other three postseason games by an average of 26 points.
Sherrard girls basketball
Last week: Sherrard pieced together two lopsided wins over Orion (53-20 and 47-24) and a 45-26 victory over Morrison in the last week. Head coach Doug Swanson's squad is 7-0 for the season and has a pair of games against top-ranked Riverdale next week. Taylor Barber had 13 points against Orion and 12 versus Morrison to lead Sherrard in scoring. Sydney Adamson had 14 in the second win against Orion to pace the Tigers.