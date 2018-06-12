Athletes of the week
Tony Barreca
School: North Scott
Sport: Baseball
Year: Senior
The all-state catcher and Georgetown recruit has the Class 4A seventh-ranked Lancers off to an 11-2 start. Barreca had three hits in each of Monday night's games against Clinton and is hitting .581 for the season with five doubles and 10 stolen bases. Barreca has hit safely in 11 of North Scott's 13 games and is the Mississippi Athletic Conference leader in runs.
Catie Cole
School: Muscatine
Sport: Softball
Year: Senior
Cole drilled three home runs and knocked in five runs in the second game of a doubleheader against Burlington last Thursday in Muscatine's 6-5 victory. The second baseman has recorded 15 hits, six of those homers, and driven in 13 RBIs since June 4. For the season, Cole is batting .457 and tied for the Class 5A state lead with her six homers.
Ellie Spelhaug
School: Pleasant Valley
Sport: Softball
Year: Senior
Spelhaug has been a critical piece of PV's current 10-game win streak. In the past eight games, she is 15-for-23 (.652 average) with 10 runs, 5 home runs and 22 RBIs at the plate. In the pitching circle, she is 5-0 with 18 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings over the past eight contests. She went into Tuesday's action leading the state in RBIs with 37.
Teams of the week
Assumption girls soccer
Last week: claimed Class 1A state championship
For the seventh time in eight years, Davenport Assumption is the crown jewel of girls soccer in Iowa Class 1A. The Knights rolled past North Polk, Center Point-Urbana and Sioux City Heelan by a combined score of 21-1 on the way to the program's ninth state championship. Midfielder Molly Gervase was named captain of the all-tournament team, while Carly King, Anna Vonderhaar and Bridget Poster also were all-tourney selections.
Calamus-Wheatland baseball
Last week: swept pair of Tri-Rivers doubleheaders
The Warriors are off to an 11-4 start following twinbill sweeps of Central City and East Buchanan in the past six days. Cal-Wheat outscored the two opponents 28-3 in the four games. Caleb Banowetz had 12 strikes in five no-hit innings against Central City. The Warriors have a team ERA below 1.80 and issued less than 40 walks in 15 games.
Rock Island softball
Last week: won its first state championship
Rock Island defeated Plainfield North 2-1 to capture the Illinois Class 4A state title last Saturday afternoon in East Peoria. Purdue recruit and junior pitcher Ashley Peters allowed only one run in the two state tournament games, and Lauryn Stegall smacked a big home run in the title game. Peters wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh to secure the win. The Rocks finished the season with a 32-5 record.