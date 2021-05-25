Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Ellie Rickertsen
School: Northeast
Sport: Track & field
Year: Junior
The Northeast three-sport athlete claimed three Class 2A state titles and a third-place finish at the state meet in Des Moines. Rickertsen won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.78 seconds, the 400-meter hurdles (1:03.43) and ran a leg on Northeast's 400 relay, which set a state record in 49.29 seconds. She also anchored the sprint medley relay as Northeast finished second as a team.
Bob Ryan
School: Tipton
Sport: Golf
Year: Junior
Ryan earned medalist honors at last Friday's Iowa Class 2A district meet with a 76 at Gates Park Golf Course in Waterloo. It was the second straight week Ryan was the medalist after posting a 76 at Heritage Oaks Country Club in Mediapolis at the sectional meet. Ryan, set to play in this weekend's state meet in Fort Dodge, averages 37.8 strokes for nine holes and 78.3 for 18-hole events.
Tori Thomas
School: Alleman
Sport: Track & field
Year: Senior
The Illinois State University recruit broke her own Illinois state record in the pole vault with a clearance of 13 feet, 7 3/4 inches at the Western Big 6 Conference meet in Quincy and followed with a jump of 13-9 on Tuesday. It was an inch higher than her previous best set in January at a meet held at Southeastern Missouri State University. Thomas is a two-time Illinois Class 1A state runner-up in the pole vault. She'll chase a state championship next month.
Teams of the week
Moline wrestling
Last week: Coach Jacob Ruettiger's team remained unbeaten in Western Big 6 Conference duals with a 44-26 victory over Geneseo last Thursday at Bob Reade Field. Alex Schmacht (126 pounds), Charlie Farmer (132), Kole Brower (138) and DJ Parker (182) had pins for the Maroons, who recorded bonus points in seven weight classes (five contested, two forfeits). A night earlier, Moline had three wins and collected six forfeits in a 54-21 rout over Alleman.
Pleasant Valley girls track & field
Last week: The Spartans finished second at the Iowa Class 4A state meet in Des Moines. Emily Wood captured the 400-meter hurdles, Riley Vice took gold in the shot put and the Spartans' 400 relay team of Malayna Albertson, Harmony Creasy, Kora Ruff and Wood grabbed first in 49.91 seconds. PV also had a pair of runner-up finishes (long jump and sprint medley relay) to finish with 57 points. It was the fourth top-two finish at state for the Spartans since 2013.
West Liberty boys soccer
Last week: The Class 1A fifth-ranked Comets have won five straight and 11 of their last 12 heading into Wednesday night's substate final against Mid-Prairie. In the last week, West Liberty clipped Davenport North (4-3), pounded Highland (7-0) and outscored Clarke (6-4). West Liberty has scored 103 goals on the season, fourth most in the state regardless of classification. Junior Jahsiah Galvan has recorded 36 goals and sophomore Juan Mateo has 31.