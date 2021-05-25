Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Sport: Track & field

Year: Senior

The Illinois State University recruit broke her own Illinois state record in the pole vault with a clearance of 13 feet, 7 3/4 inches at the Western Big 6 Conference meet in Quincy and followed with a jump of 13-9 on Tuesday. It was an inch higher than her previous best set in January at a meet held at Southeastern Missouri State University. Thomas is a two-time Illinois Class 1A state runner-up in the pole vault. She'll chase a state championship next month.

Teams of the week

Moline wrestling

Last week: Coach Jacob Ruettiger's team remained unbeaten in Western Big 6 Conference duals with a 44-26 victory over Geneseo last Thursday at Bob Reade Field. Alex Schmacht (126 pounds), Charlie Farmer (132), Kole Brower (138) and DJ Parker (182) had pins for the Maroons, who recorded bonus points in seven weight classes (five contested, two forfeits). A night earlier, Moline had three wins and collected six forfeits in a 54-21 rout over Alleman.

Pleasant Valley girls track & field