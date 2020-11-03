Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

School: Tipton

Sport: Cross country

Year: Senior

Shumaker became the school's fourth boys individual state champion Saturday in Fort Dodge, joining Brett Eggert (1975), Eric Thien (2008) and Eric Lenz (2014). Shumaker, also a district champion this season, navigated the 5,000-meter course at Lakeside Golf Course in 16 minutes, 13 seconds for a 37-second win in Class 2A. It was the third top-5 finish of Shumaker's career at the state meet.

Teams of the week

Easton Valley football

Last week: The River Hawks went on the road and clobbered previously unbeaten and state-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck 55-0 in an eight-player third-round playoff game. It marks the second straight year Tony Johnson's program has reached the quarterfinal round. Kolton Murphy rushed for 211 yards and three scores while Porter Fuegen picked off two passes and tallied four rushing touchdowns. Easton Valley (9-1) has outscored opponents 237-20 the last four weeks.

North Scott football