Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Kelsey Drake
School: Wilton
Sport: Volleyball
Year: Junior
The all-stater had a career-high 26 kills, 12 digs and three blocks during the Beavers' 3-0 win over West Branch last Wednesday in a Class 2A regional final. After recording five kills in the first set, Drake had 10 in the middle set and 11 more in the final set. In three regional matches, Drake had only two hitting errors in 74 attacks. She leads Wilton with 336 kills and a .440 efficiency.
Jahsiah Galvan
School: West Liberty
Sport: Football
Year: Junior
Galvan rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown, caught a 25-yard pass for a score and recorded an interception during West Liberty's 20-14 upset win over top-ranked Williamsburg on Friday in a Class 2A third-round contest. Galvan has accumulated 1,556 rushing yards this season, second most in 2A, and has a dozen rushing scores. He has 677 rushing yards in West Liberty's three playoff wins.
Caleb Shumaker
School: Tipton
Sport: Cross country
Year: Senior
Shumaker became the school's fourth boys individual state champion Saturday in Fort Dodge, joining Brett Eggert (1975), Eric Thien (2008) and Eric Lenz (2014). Shumaker, also a district champion this season, navigated the 5,000-meter course at Lakeside Golf Course in 16 minutes, 13 seconds for a 37-second win in Class 2A. It was the third top-5 finish of Shumaker's career at the state meet.
Teams of the week
Easton Valley football
Last week: The River Hawks went on the road and clobbered previously unbeaten and state-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck 55-0 in an eight-player third-round playoff game. It marks the second straight year Tony Johnson's program has reached the quarterfinal round. Kolton Murphy rushed for 211 yards and three scores while Porter Fuegen picked off two passes and tallied four rushing touchdowns. Easton Valley (9-1) has outscored opponents 237-20 the last four weeks.
North Scott football
Last week: After trailing most of the game, the ninth-ranked Lancers (6-1) marched 59 yards in the final 2-plus minutes with no timeouts to knock off fifth-ranked Assumption 13-10 in a Class 3A third-round game. Oliver Hughes caught an 11-yard pass from Carter Markham with 9 seconds left for the go-ahead score. It is the fourth straight season coach Kevin Tippet's program has reached the quarterfinals. It will host West Delaware on Friday.
Pleasant Valley volleyball
Last week: The Spartans reached the Iowa Class 5A state semifinals for the second consecutive season. After sweeping Muscatine in a regional final last Tuesday, PV (21-1) took out sixth-ranked and defending state champion Cedar Falls in Monday's state quarterfinal in four sets. Kora Ruff had 52 assists while Emily Wood and Arra Cottrell teamed for 37 kills and Livia Thomsen posted a team-high 21 against Cedar Falls. PV plays Ankeny in Wednesday's semifinals.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!