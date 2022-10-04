Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week

Chloe Cline

School: Pleasant Valley

Sport: Volleyball

Year: Senior

The University of Evansville recruit recorded 44 kills, seven blocks and was 33 of 36 from the service line in six wins for the Spartans last week. She had 11 kills in a conference win over Davenport Central last Tuesday and followed with 13 kills in a three-set victory against West Liberty in Epworth. Going into the week, Cline has a team-high 193 kills with a .424 efficiency and 48 blocks for the season.

Ty Cozad

School: Muscatine

Sport: Football

Year: Junior

Cozad set three rushing school records during Muscatine's 42-31 homecoming victory over Dubuque Hempstead last Friday. He ran for a single-game record (454 yards), scored five rushing touchdowns and his 98-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter also was a new school mark. For the season, Cozad has an Iowa Class 5A-best 1,349 rushing yards. He has also scored a dozen touchdowns.

Dylan Marti

School: North Scott

Sport: Football

Year: Senior

After scoring only two rushing touchdowns in his first five games, Marti had the most productive game of his career for the Lancers in their 46-7 homecoming rout over Burlington. He carried the ball six times for 156 yards and four scores. He had rushing touchdowns covering 7, 18, 49 and 79 yards. Marti also had a 32-yard reception for the 4-2 Lancers, who compiled 332 yards of offense.

Teams of the week

Davenport Central girls cross country

Last week: Led by individual champion Dylan Moeller, Central finished with 22 points to claim the Davenport City meet at Emeis Park last Thursday. Moeller was one of four top-10 finishers for the Blue Devils, joined by Merin Crowder (third), Hannah Ford (fifth) and Evelyn Barfels (fifth). Moeller navigated the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 44 seconds — 40 seconds clear of runner-up Kylie Daily of Davenport West. Central also won the team race on the boys side.

Northeast football

Last week: The Rebels had their second-highest scoring output of the season with a 48-30 district victory over West Liberty. The win solidified a playoff spot in Class 2A for Northeast (4-2). Quarterback Gavin Kramer passed for 198 yards and five touchdowns along with rushing for 219 yards. Jimmy Weispfenning had four receptions for 94 yards and three scores. Cole Johnson had an interception and a fumble recovery for the Rebels, who have won three straight games.

Orion-Sherrard United boys soccer

Last week: Orion-Sherrard United extended its win streak to 13 games with three convincing victories at its home tournament last weekend. It recorded a 5-2 win over Riverdale, an 8-0 rout over Abingdon-Avon and then a 7-0 shutout against Princeton. Coach Rick Cline's team, which features 13 seniors, entered this week 17-2-2. Senior forward Alyus Johnson had a hat trick against Riverdale and then followed with a goal against A-Town and two more versus Princeton.